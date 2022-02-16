New York Fashion Week Kicks off Hair Trends at DUNCAN Runway Show by Celeb Stylist, Joey George, and Keratin Complex

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keratin Complex, the leader in professional smoothing, hair care, styling and hair color products, teamed with celebrity stylist, Joey George, for the oh-so-stylish Duncan runway show. Supporting George was Keratin Complex Director of Education Paul Dobbert, Educator Haley Estep and Oscar Blandi Salon Team.

"This season's vibe is what I would describe as 'New York Cool'. It is sculptural and chic," commented George.

Trends that emerged, including how you too can get the looks, were illustrated by George:

1. WET & REFINED

"This woman is a fashionable New York woman, an editor maybe. Fresh out of the shower slicked hair and into the streets."



Prep the hair using Keratin Complex Keratin Obsessed Multi-Benefit Treatment Spray spraying liberally throughout the hair.

Apply Keratin Complex Strong Hold Gel from the root through mid-lengths of the hair using an applicator brush. Comb through hair from scalp out to midshafts.

Add 2-3 pumps of Keratin Complex Volumizing Foam on remaining hair to activate curls.

Apply heat to top section of hair and lock in sleek, flat style using the HydraDry Blow-Dryer with the diffuser attachment.

Add Shine Spray for added shine.

Finalize look by applying Strong Hold Gel to any fly-aways.

2. POLISHED HIGH KNOT

"Ultra-elegant yet sexy polished high knot." Joey sculpted the bun into a flat wrapped knot.



Prep the hair using Infusion Keratin Replenisher throughout hair

Apply Keratin Complex Strong Hold Gel to hair and comb from scalp through midshafts.

Use boar bristle brush to pull hair back into a ponytail.

Tie ponytail back using string and tying underneath the hair.

Put hair net around the ponytail and wrap it in a clockwise motion into a bun. Sculpt the ban into a flat wrapped knot.

3. ORGANIC AIRY TEXTURE



Prep the Hair using Keratin Obsessed Multi-Benefit Treatment Spray, spraying liberally throughout the hair.

Layer Keratin Complex Volumizing Foam roots to ends and comb through with a wide tooth comb.

Diffuse hair 90% dry using HydraDry Blow Dryer with diffuser attachment, while Finger twirling, scrunching, and twisting sections of hair to encourage natural texture.

4. 80s FEEL – OFF THE FACE

Off to the side, raw and natural texture.

"Inspired by New York City art students. Vivid red- hair, some with grown out 80s-esque bangs."



Spray Keratin Complex Styling Gel throughout the hair focusing on the base/ scalp area.

Blow-dry, adding volume to the base, directing hair away from the face using the HydraDry Blow-Dryer.

Spritz Keratin Obsessed Multi-Benefit Treatment Spray to help create and enhance natural texture. Encourage natural texture with fingers throughout style, especially through the midshafts and ends.

Spray Keratin Complex Texturizing Spray throughout hair to enhance and hold natural texture in the finished style.

Hair stylist Joey George (@joeygeorge), who created the looks, first arrived to New York City to pursue a career as a ballet dancer. His studies took a different direction but his passion to create art has remained. Joey has morphed his many talents of technical hair skills, painting, sculpting, and art history to become known as one of the most innovative hairstylists today. In 2014, Joey's creative talents captured the attention of Lady Gaga and his hand crafted, painted wigs became a style icon for her ARTPOP world tour.

Joey's creative work has been seen in countless international magazines including Vogue and his clients include Givenchy, Tom Ford, Helmut Lang, Zara, Rag & Bone among others. He uses multiple platforms to direct and express his visions, which keeps him in demand from top designers and photographers.

The looks George created perfectly embodied the DUNCAN woman. DUNCAN is an emerging luxury women's ready-to-wear brand based in New York City and is designed for the female who is multi-faceted, dynamic and complex in all areas of her life. She wears DUNCAN as a symbol of armor for the goth girl gone corporate who prefers her garments with a hint of after-dark glamour. To view the entire DUNCAN collection please visit, http://www.duncan-nyc.com.

Keratin Complex products can be found at your local professional beauty distributor, SalonCentric or online at http://www.keratincomplex.com.

ABOUT KERATIN COMPLEX:

Keratin Complex, a leading full-service professional beauty manufacturer, was founded in 2006 and quickly gained national and international recognition thanks to their innovative signature Natural Keratin Smoothing Treatment (NKST). The company not only helped fuel industry growth in this category but provided salon clients with effective, long-lasting solutions for beautiful hair every day. Working with leading chemists and hair-care experts, Keratin Complex realized that the key was in harnessing the power of natural keratin, an essential hair protein that delivers incredible benefits, endless versatility, and a never-before-seen smoothing effect—all without breaking the bonds of the hair. Since the launch, Keratin Complex has introduced professional customizable keratin treatments for every hair type and texture, as well as Keratin Complex Color, styling and haircare ranges.

