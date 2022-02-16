Sapizon is Revolutionizing the Market in USA with VR & AR Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Technological advancements have significantly increased user expectations and the demand for immersive technologies like Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality.

By now, most of us are very familiar with Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality. They have had a tremendous impact on various business industries in the USA like real estate, education, healthcare, manufacturing, sports, e-commerce, gaming, and more. VR/AR solutions have brought a greater user experience for products and work processes with their integration with different software solutions and one of the prime examples of this is an education domain.

It is no secret that students and learners alike found textbooks and notebooks mundane, monotonous, and boring even with various images and texts in them. But with Augmented and Virtual Reality, the whole concept of learning has been fascinated. Students can now sit back and be treated to immersive educational material and take part in engaging experiences while learning. Not only have these technologies made learning fun but they have also made it easier for learners to understand complex subjects like algebra or chemistry. In recent years, the use of AR/VR in education industry has completely changed the way knowledge is delivered. When the pandemic came around, VR/AR is proving to be very useful. What started as a temporary solution steadily became the new normal because of the enormous impact it had. Similarly, VR/AR has created a big impact on other prominent industries.

According to statistics, the AR and VR market is all set to surpass 200 billion USD by the end of 2024. These prospects are only increasing the already sharply rising demand for these technologies. In the USA alone, these technologies bring in a revenue of close to 700 million USD in an annual year. The credit for this must go to the developers who are creating such captivating solutions and the companies that are nurturing them.

On the top of the pile, Sapizon Technologies is. Founded in 2015, Sapizon is rendering best in class AR/VR app development services to several companies across every industry that has adopted these technologies. They are backed by one of the best teams of developers, one can find and are highly skilled on new technologies to deliver market requirements. Sapizon operates with the best industry-recommended tools and framework for development with adherence to product development practices.

The CEO at Sapizon, Mehul Thathagar says, "AR and VR are technologies which are constantly revolutionizing every business ever since they came into the presence. I mean, could anyone have ever imagined having a virtual walk-through of an apartment sitting anywhere in the world which will give you a real-like experience of a property to buy? It was practically impossible and also laughable. It was the kind of stuff that was seen in movies. But technology has evolved to such an extent now, that even this has become pretty normal. The basic rule of doing business productively today is to understand what the customer wants. From past experiences, it can be said that the one thing which never ceases to amaze the end-user, is an element of surprise.

AR and VR never fail to surprise the end-users which is why they are so successful. Team Sapizon largely focuses on bringing out innovative ideas that the customer would never have thought about. The aim here is to get their attention at first and then engage them with the immersive solutions developed. Although it sounds easy, this is very challenging as it requires enormous talent, skill, creativity, and experience. Fortunately, Sapizon has each of these attributes which makes our team the best in USA at the moment. For one, I can say that Sapizon will never satisfied and always strives to do the best for its clients with respect to market trends and requirements. The recent rise of AI and ML along with Mixed Reality is something our developers are already working on. It is very satisfying that our work has been appreciated because the team is pushing limits every time."

Sapizon Technologies is a leading Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality app development company delivering most engaging solutions to its clients in USA. In few years of time, it has completed 100+ projects in the different industries to establish itself a most trusted AR and VR development company. It also specializes in Cloud Services, Product Support, Web Mobile app development and Software Testing services.

