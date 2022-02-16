Magna Gold Reports Fatal Accident at San Francisco Mine

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Magna Gold Corp. MGR MGLQF ("Magna" or the "Company"), deeply regrets to report a fatal accident involving three employees at its San Francisco Mine on February 15, 2022.
The accident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. local time on February 15, 2022. Three mine employees were in the fine ore storage area when a cave-in occurred. The Company activated its safety protocols with the support of specialized rescue teams and local authorities. The cause of the cave-in is unclear at this time and an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the accident.
The Company is providing all necessary support and assistance to the families of the men who lost their lives in the tragedy. The Company will also provide support and counseling to assist employees and contractors at the site.
President and Chief Executive officer Arturo Bonillas stated: "Our thoughts and prayers are with families, friends and colleagues during this tragic event".
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Arturo Bonillas
President and CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Magna Gold Corp.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.