Jared Robinson Expands Outside Angle's Team Alignment and Performance Practice

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outside Angle today announces the addition of experienced change leader, Jared Robinson, to its team alignment and performance practice. Robinson joins the team as a senior leadership consultant with deep expertise in team building, training and facilitation, complex problem solving, and youth development.
Robinson brings more than 25 years of experience across sectors including education, technology, finance, and entertainment. He is a professionally trained improv performer, community organizer, team builder, producer, and Division I athlete turned social entrepreneur. Among his many strengths, Robinson has a special ability to understand interpersonal dynamics in the context of teams and find in-roads to building rapport, maintaining trust, and strengthening the relationships that sustain teams through challenging transitions.
Prior to joining the Outside Angle team, Robinson was an organizational culture coach and diversity, equity, and inclusion advisor to organizations in a variety of sectors. He also spent 15 years as program director for Academic Expeditions, a program that gives thousands of young people the opportunity to explore the outdoors and national monuments.
"Outside Angle is fundamentally focused on helping leaders and teams shift their approach to change away from 'crisis mode' and toward 'navigating a constant state of being.' Jared's experience establishing effective skill-building environments for executives adds an exciting dimension to our practice," said Sarah Silverman, Outside Angle CEO and Co-Founder.
Outside Angle Co-Founder and President Sam Franklin added, "We are proud to be building a team of exceptionally positive, warm, and dedicated change leaders. Our clients are also our partners in driving transformative social change, and Jared will be both a visionary and a practical guide for these journeys."
Effective immediately, Robinson will contribute to the growth of two Outside Angle practice areas—team alignment and performance; and, change strategy and implementation. Outside Angle continuously seeks people with diverse skill sets and backgrounds to join its growing team.
About Outside Angle
Outside Angle is a human-centered organizational development firm dedicated to helping leaders develop the skills to respond to, manage, and lead change. We serve clients across sectors and of all sizes globally. Our founding values dedicate us to humility, possibility, progress, integrity, and love. Learn more: outsideangle.com.
