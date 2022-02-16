Media Advisory - Media Technical Briefing on Emergencies Act

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Government of Canada officials will host a media technical briefing related to the Emergencies Act following a press conference by the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada that was held on Monday, February 14. The media briefing will be for background information only and not for attribution.
Following the briefing, officials will answer questions from the media.
Media Technical Briefing (via teleconference)
Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Time: 11:30 a.m. EST
The media technical briefing will be held by teleconference only. Media who wish to participate by phone can dial-in by using the numbers below. Media are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes before the start of the technical briefing. Teleconference participants will be able to ask questions.
Participant dial-in numbers: 1-866-805-7923 / 613-960-7518
Access Code: 9764849#
SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada
