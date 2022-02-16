Industrial Automation Market size worth $ 350 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.8% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Industrial Automation Market" By Components (Enterprise-level Controls, Plant Instrumentation), By End Users (Oil and Gas, Chemicals and Materials, Paper and Pulp), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Industrial Automation Market size was valued at USD 194.3 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 350 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=215089

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Automation Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Industrial Automation Market Overview

The expansion of the Industrial Automation Market is being fueled by increased expenditures in the transformation of traditional manufacturing facilities through the installation of digitized systems. Automated technologies for asset and staff management, as well as production processes, are used to transform traditional manufacturing facilities. Over the forecast period, the movement toward self-reliant IoT sensors is likely to boost the growth of the Industrial Automation Market,

Due to the worldwide shutdown of industrial operations and manufacturing facilities, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a moderate impact on the market. In the first two quarters of 2020, the manufacturing and processing industries suffered significant losses, reducing demand for robots and automated solutions from manufacturing sectors around the world. However, due to the necessity to automate these facilities, the market has begun to revive in 2021 with the reopening of manufacturing facilities and the restart of industrial operations.

The emphasis on Industrial Automation and optimum resource utilization, increased use of enabling technologies in manufacturing, a rise in the adoption of industrial robots in the manufacturing sector driven by collaborative robots, connected enterprise along with mass production to meet the demands of the growing population are all factors contributing to the market's growth. Because of the widespread adoption of automation solutions in the manufacturing, oil & gas, chemicals & materials, and pharmaceutical industries, the Industrial Automation industry is fast expanding. Manufacturing organizations are rapidly investing in Industrial Automation technology in order to increase system reliability and efficiency, as well as remove human labor-related production mistakes. However, in emerging nations, the scarcity of qualified staff required to operate these systems poses a significant barrier to market expansion.

Key Developments

February 2021 : ABB launched cobots portfolio in GoFa and SWIFTI cobot families. These cobots will offer higher payloads capacity and speed in movement of robots that will complement YuMi and Single Arm YuMi in ABB's cobot lineup.

: ABB launched cobots portfolio in GoFa and SWIFTI cobot families. These cobots will offer higher payloads capacity and speed in movement of robots that will complement YuMi and Single Arm YuMi in ABB's cobot lineup. January 2021 : Omron launched the i4 series SCARA robot, which automates high-speed, high-precision assembly and transportation with easy installation.

: Omron launched the i4 series SCARA robot, which automates high-speed, high-precision assembly and transportation with easy installation. November 2020 : Rockwell Automation introduced the updated version of its asset management software FactoryTalk AssetCentre software.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Emerson (US), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), General Electric (US), Schneider (France), Endress+Hauser (Switzerland), Yokogawa (Japan), Honeywell (US), WIKA (Germany), Azbil (Japan), Rockwell Automation, KUKA AG, OMRON Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Industrial Automation Market On the basis of Components, End Users, and Geography.

Industrial Automation Market, By Components

Enterprise-level Controls



Plant Instrumentation



Plant-level Controls

Industrial Automation Market, By End Users

Oil & Gas



Chemicals & Materials



Paper & Pulp



Pharmaceuticals & Biotech



Mining & Metals



Food & Beverage



Power



Consumer Goods



Automotive



Machines & Tools



Semiconductors & Electronics



Aerospace & Defense



Other End Users

Industrial Automation Market by Geography

North Americ



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

System Integrator For Industrial Automation Market By Service (Consulting, Hardware Integration Service, Software Integration Service), By Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical & Petrochemical, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Energy & Power, Pharmaceutical, Pulp & Paper, Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics, Mining & Metal, Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Retail Automation Market By Product (Point-Of-Sale (POS), Camera, Barcode and RFID), By Implementation (In-Store Premise and In-Warehouse), By End-User (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Single-Item Stores, Petrol Pumps/Fuel Stations), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Robotic Process Automation Market By Process (Automated Solution, Decision Support and Management Solutions, Interaction Solutions), By Operations (Rule-based, Knowledge-based), By Type (Tools, Services), By End User (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Industrial Control And Factory Automation Market By Component (Sensors, Industrial Robots, Machine Vision, Control valves, Industrial PC, Control devices), By Solution (Distributed Control System (DCS), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Product Life Cycle Management (PLM), Plant Asset Management (PAM)), By Industry(Process Industry and Discrete Industry), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 7 Industrial Automation Companies mutating into marquee players of automation sector

Visualize Industrial Automation Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research