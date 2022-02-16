GARDEN OF ODDNESS - The new spring family event at Espace pour la vie

MONTREAL, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Espace pour la vie invites you into the most mysterious of the Jardin botanique's laboratories, from February 24 to April 24. Hidden inside the greenhouses of the Jardin botanique, there is a very special laboratory in which plants flourish luxuriantly, each one more peculiar than the next. The main greenhouse is populated by strange plants of all kinds—Giant, Enigmatic, Animal, Carnivorous, Succulent and Flamboyant—, all waiting to be discovered.

Time for you and your children to become budding botanists and sneak a peek at the top secret observations that unfold in this Garden of Oddness . Prepare to be transported to a humid climate where incredible plants grow: take a look at Davallia Fejeensis, shaped like a rabbit's foot, or Nematanthus Strigillosus, which mimics a fish to perfection! See how the dionea works with its fearsome jaws that pose a major threat to insects, or the lithops that mimic a desert stone to go unseen. You will also be impressed by the size of some of the plants, such as the tree ferns.

As you wander around, take a close look, explore, analyze, experiment... Be curious! You will be invited to conduct experiments using your access card, and your observations will enable you to create the strangest, most curious and dazzling plant of all at the end of the tour.

A fun and interactive experience you don't want to miss, in a steampunk-like universe. A great opportunity to get away from it all, introduce children to botany, and see plants in a whole new light.

La Presse, partner of the Garden of Oddness event.

GARDEN OF ODDNESS February 24 to April 24 | For all Jardin botanique de Montréal - Tuesday to Sunday, 9 am to 5 pm - Open on Monday, February 28 (spring break) and April 18 (Easter) To book your tickets: https://espacepourlavie.ca/en/ticketing Vaccine passport and photo ID are required for all visitors 13 years of age and older. Our museums are running at reduced capacity (50%) until further notice.

Treat yourself to our museums!

The new Espace pour la vie Passport provides unlimited access for one year to our five museums: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Jardin botanique, the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. and the Insectarium once it reopens. Available in digital format, the passport is affordable and offers several benefits to holders. It is sure to please families, adults, students and nature enthusiasts.

Press kit: https://bit.ly/JardinDeLEtrange

SOURCE Espace pour la vie