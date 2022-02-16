New Book Shows How K-12 Sustainability is Possible - Green Schools National Network

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Schools National Network (GSNN), a pioneer in the green schools movement, recently published a book, Trailblazers for Whole School Sustainability: Case Studies of Educators in Action. A virtual book launch celebration will take place on Thursday, February 17.

In Trailblazers for Whole School Sustainability, educators and school leaders share stories that highlight best practices and lessons learned in their pursuit of health, equity, and sustainability. The book is organized according to the four impact systems in GSNN's GreenPrint: Leadership, Curriculum and Instruction, Culture and Climate, and Facilities and Operations. Each section of the book features four case studies that explore various aspects of these systems, from visionary leadership and culturally relevant teaching to place-based education, sustainable school food systems, and net-positive campuses. Every case study concludes with a "Learning from…" section where readers can find actionable tips, recommendations, and best practices for beginning their journey toward whole school sustainability.

"More than pandemics and exponential technology, the climate crisis is the defining issue of our time—it will shape the lives and livelihoods of this century. Every school needs a sustainability agenda, for itself and its students. Trailblazers for Whole School Sustainability is a clear call to action and a compelling blueprint for every school to develop a healthy, equitable, and sustainable future," said Tom Vander Ark, CEO, Getting Smart.

Since 2015, GSNN has featured stories of educators implementing sustainability best practices on their blog and in their peer-reviewed journal, Green Schools Catalyst Quarterly. Trailblazers for Whole School Sustainability is the organization's first published book. The February 17th virtual book launch celebration will kick off at 5 p.m. CST. The event will include a panel discussion with schools and districts featured in the book. To attend, sign up at: https://bit.ly/3H5PDEj.

Purchase a copy of Trailblazers for Whole School Sustainability from Routledge or Amazon.

About Green Schools National Network

Green Schools National Network (GSNN)'s mission is to shape healthy, equitable, and sustainable schools where children thrive and learn to steward the environments and communities they call home. Since 2007, GSNN has used a holistic approach in its work with schools, districts, organizations, and individual educators to transform schools from good to green. GSNN's work is informed by its GreenPrint, a framework for transformation that covers best practices in leadership, curriculum and instruction, culture and climate, and facilities and operations. To learn more, visit greenschoolsnationalnetwork.org.

Editors

Jennifer Seydel is Executive Director of Green Schools National Network and editor of the Green Schools Catalyst Quarterly, the only peer-reviewed journal for the K-12 green schools community. She has been an educator for over 40 years.

Cynthia L. Merse is a freelance writer and editor based in Knoxville, Tennessee. She also serves as assistant editor for the Green Schools Catalyst Quarterly.

Lisa A. W. Kensler is the Emily R. and Gerald S. Leischuck Endowed Professor for Educational Leadership at Auburn University, USA.

David Sobel is Professor Emeritus of Education at Antioch University New England, USA. He consults and speaks widely on child development and place-based education.

