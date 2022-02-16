AdRabbit Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Max Bluvband, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, AdRabbit Limited RABI (the "Company") and his team joined Yossi Boker, TMX Head of Business Development, Israel to celebrate the Company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

RABI ">

AdRabbit provides an AI-based advertising and marketing platform for small and medium companies that enables them to run automated large-scale advertising and marketing campaigns both online and on social media, including top-tier networks such as Facebook, Google, and TikTok.

The AdRabbit platform provides the complete advertising cycle, from ad design and creation, budget and channel recommendations, analytics, and campaign management, to the lead funnel. For more info: https://ad-rabbit.com/

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Wednesday February 16, 2022

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Broadcast live from Israel

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange