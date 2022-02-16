Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services Announces Addition of Anthony Tabb as Managing Director

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services is excited to announce the addition of Anthony (Tony) Tabb to the Hilco Global team. Mr. Tabb will serve as Managing Director in the recently launched Disputes and Investigations practice of Hilco Enterprise Valuation Services.
Mr. Tabb is a nationally recognized global leader in data analytic based disputes, risk advisory services, fraud investigations, financial crimes, and restitution claims management. He joins the Hilco Enterprise Valuations team to develop and grow its disputes and investigations/expert witness practice.
"We're delighted to hire someone with Tony's expertise to the organization," said Geoffrey Frankel, CEO and Senior Managing Director of Hilco Corporate Finance. "With his experience working on some of the largest disputes, class action lawsuits and investigations over the past 30 years, Tony will contribute significantly to the expansion of the Disputes and Investigations practice offerings within Hilco's reach and range of services."
Over the past 30+ years, Mr. Tabb has distinguished himself as a leader and innovator in data intensive disputes consulting matters. Prior to joining Hilco, Mr. Tabb was a Senior Managing Director in FTI's Forensic Data Analytic practice where he led the Chicago team and more recently the New York practice. Mr. Tabb started his consulting career at Arthur Anderson, where he spent 13 years, rising to the level of partner, and becoming joint founder and co-leader of the environmental and product liability consulting practice. Mr. Tabb has managed several large, complex disputes matters related to fraud investigations, restitution and claims management, and forensic data management. He has significant experience providing litigation consulting services in bankruptcies and liquidations
Mr. Tabb will be based in Northbrook, Illinois.
About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory experience with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents and has large offices located in Boston, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia within the USA.
SOURCE Hilco Global
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.