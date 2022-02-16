Connexions streamlines batch orders for appraisals with Portfolio Ordering

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Connexions, the all-in-one appraisal management software platform that provides high-quality automation, reporting, data analytics and integration for real estate valuations, is excited to announce the latest addition to its innovative appraisal management suite of tools. Connexions now supports Portfolio Ordering, with streamlined payment and assignment workflows.
In the past, if a lender had 50 addresses for which appraisals were needed, they would be submitted individually, subsequently creating 50 separate payment links and a great deal of tedious, time-consuming processing work. With Portfolio Ordering in Connexions, lenders can submit appraisal requests in bulk, correct any import mappings on the fly, generate a single payment link, and track the assignment of each order individually.
"Portfolio ordering is just another example of how Connexions listens and responds to clients," says Tom McCormick, President & CEO of Connexions. "We're constantly innovating to ensure our clients have the most dynamic appraisal management software on the market."
To learn more about how the Connexions software platform simplifies portfolio lending with Portfolio Ordering, request a demo today!
About Connexions
Connexions is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for lenders, mortgage brokers, appraisers, and appraisal management companies to achieve a faster and more efficient real estate valuation experience. Connexions is backed by The Nationwide Group (TNG) — a pioneer of outsourced financial services software and the leading appraisal management company. For more information, visit www.GetConnexions.com.
Press Contact
Sales@GetCNX.com
1-844-259-8599
SOURCE Connexions
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.