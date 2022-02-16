i2i Teams Up with HealthTalk A.I. to Help FQHCs Drive Quality and Close Care Gaps

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- i2i Population Health has made a great stride in providing on-going, unparalleled support for its customers by entering into a partnership agreement with HealthTalk A.I., a leading patient engagement company.
i2i's powerful population health solution in collaboration with HealthTalk A.I.'s best-in-class patient engagement solution will support FQHC's efforts to serve under-served populations and drive quality care. This alliance will equip care teams with the best tools on the market to find and engage the patients who might otherwise slip through the cracks. FQHCs will be able to use i2i and HealthTalk A.I.'s tools to identify high-risk patients, efficiently connect with them, and in turn, close care gaps and improve care quality.
This partnership equips FQHCs like Pennsylvania-based Neighborhood Health Centers of the Lehigh Valley (NHCLV) with the ability to send targeted campaigns directly from the i2i platform.
"With HealthTalk A.I. and i2i now working together, our care teams will be set up to achieve much greater efficiency," said Melissa Miranda, RN, CEO at NHCLV. "Not only does this support our population health initiatives, but it gives our care teams more options for engaging with all patients while at the same time delivering quality clinical care and building trust with the at-risk patients we serve."
"We are excited about this partnership with HealthTalk A.I., a company whose values and solutions align seamlessly with our mission to serve others for healthier communities," said i2i Population Health CEO, Justin Neece.
About HealthTalk A.I.
HealthTalk A.I. helps healthcare providers improve access to care and intervene like never before possible. Their fully-automated, text-based platform delivers user-friendly communication with specific messages and rules dictated by each healthcare organization. This gives providers the ability to engage 100% of their population and close the loop with customer recovery actions and clinical encounters. To learn more, visit HealthTalkAI.com.
About i2i Population Health
i2i is the nation's largest population health technology company serving the underserved, safety net market with 20 years of experience spanning 37 states and 30 million lives. The i2i platform powers an advanced data integration and aggregation engine that publishes normalized clinical and administrative data through unique quality management and care coordination applications. Driving improved outcomes in quality program performance is a core competency of i2i. To learn more, visit i2ipophealth.com.
