Saulsbury Awarded Construction Contract for Pipeline Projects in Southeast New Mexico

ODESSA, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saulsbury has recently been awarded multiple pipeline contracts to construct a collective 16.5 miles of steel and poly flowlines in Southeast New Mexico. This award represents a significant achievement for Saulsbury, as we work to promote growth in our Field Services operations.
"We are excited to see the continued growth of the Field Services operating group. This is an excellent start to attaining our goals for 2022 and showcasing Saulsbury's broad capabilities within the industry," said Travis Zatopek, Field Services Director of Operations.
Saulsbury's Field Services group has extensive experience providing turnkey oil and gas construction services while maintaining our exceptional safety standard. They support all projects by offering a comprehensive range of services, from site work and construction to fabrication and installation.
About Saulsbury Industries
Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to fuel the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in heavy industrial markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes Dallas, Houston, Port Arthur, Henderson, Abilene, Pecos, and Corpus Christi, TX; Carlsbad, NM; Tulsa, OK; and Bismarck, ND. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com and follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.
