Outlook on the Digital Freight Forwarding Global Market to 2030 - Rise in Adoption of DTC E-Commerce Logistics Presents Opportunities

Digital freight forwarder matches the legacy freight forwarder model on a large scale, not just in terms of favorable pricing but also in terms of end-to-end logistics across highly complex transportation chains throughout the world. By using digital freight forwarding services, the work efficiency is improved as the quotations and prices are uploaded onto the application and customers can know all details in a single click. Modern digital freight forwarders are equipped with powerful analytics capabilities that enable smart routing and network optimization across the complete value chain. The transportation process is effectively intermediated by digital forwarders, who manage the crucial execution and pricing risks.



For the purpose of analysis, the report segments the global digital freight forwarding market based on mode of transport, function, vertical, deployment mode, and region. The different modes of transport covered in the report include land, sea, and air. The study emphasizes on various functions of digital freight forwarder such as warehouse management and transportation management. The major verticals described in the report are retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, and others. It further outlines the details about various deployment modes, including cloud and on premises. Moreover, it analyzes the current market trends of digital freight forwarder across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA and suggests the future growth opportunities.



The growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics. This report further highlights the key areas of investment. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder.



The report features the strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the competitive landscape of the key players to increase their market share and sustain intense competition in the industry.



Descartes Kontainers, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Flexport, Inc., Forto GmbH, Icontainers, Kuehne+Nagel International AG, Transporteca, Turvo Inc., Twill, and Uber Freight LLC are some of the leading key players operating in the digital freight forwarding market during the forecast period.



