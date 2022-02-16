Residential Air Purifier Market to be valued at over US$ 4 Billion by 2032 - Latest Fact.MR Study

Fact.MR's latest report on the residential air purifier market offers a 10-year forecast through 2022 & beyond. The report explicates vital dynamics, such as drivers, restraints and emerging opportunities shaping the market dynamics. To present the information in a more vivid manner, the report has been segmented in terms of product type, by application and region.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A market research and competitive intelligence provider: The residential air purifier market to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2032 and estimated the market valuation at USD 4.04 billion in the assessment period 2022.

Along with climate change, air pollution is causing a threat to human life. The World Health Organization concludes that 9 out of 10 people breathe air containing high levels of pollutants. Moreover, around 7 million casualties occur each year, owing to exposure to fine particles in polluted air which penetrate the lungs and cardiovascular systems. This induces strokes, lung cancer and heart disease. Hence, countries are advocating clean air policies, prompting increased uptake of residential air purifiers.

In addition, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has pushed people to invest into keeping their surroundings clean. The high rate of transmissibility of the virus via air is prompting residents worldwide to filter the air before letting it circulate within the house.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, indoor air can be two to five times more pollutant higher than outdoor air concentration. In addition, rising air pollution is adversely affecting human health. Children and older adults are more prone to being affected by air pollutants. To keep air pollutants at bay, people from the residential sector are investing in air purifiers.

Air purifiers have the ability to capture viruses and bacteria by giving space to clean air. Not only can air purifiers neutralize unpleasant odor but they also help in improving sleep. Furthermore, air purifiers can delete harmful chemicals and increase life expectancy. Thus, the demand for residential air purifiers has escalated.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 3.8 Billion Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 4.04 Billion Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 7.44 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 6.3%

Key Takeaways:

By application, HEPA filtration technology is expected to possess 40.5% market share in the assessment period owing to its effective absorbing technology.

Portability and ease of operation is playing a crucial part in driving the demand for standalone/portable residential air purifiers. Thus, standalone/portable air purifiers are expected to hold 65% market share for residential air purifiers.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold 41.5% market revenue owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization in India and China .

is expected to hold 41.5% market revenue owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization in and . Regulatory policies set by government along with increasing demand from Mexico is positively influencing the demand for residential air purifiers. Thus, North America is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2%

Growth Drivers:

Rapid increase in air pollution owing to carbon emission from end user industries is increasing the adaption of air purifiers.

Regulations for air quality, especially in the U.S., is increasing the sales of air purifiers

Key Restraints:

Increasing cases of foot and mouth diseases such as HPAI and ASF are causing outbreaks. This, in turn, will hamper the growth of residential air purifiers.

Competitive Landscape:

Key leading players present in the residential air purifiers market are focusing on integrating artificial intelligence and smart sensors to offer a comfortable and easy to use experience to the consumers.

In December 2021 , LG Electronics announced that it will unveil Puricare AeroTower air purifying fan that offers fresh air anywhere in the house. The new air purifier will offer 360 degree clean air in heating, fan and diffusion mode.

, LG Electronics announced that it will unveil Puricare AeroTower air purifying fan that offers fresh air anywhere in the house. The new air purifier will offer 360 degree clean air in heating, fan and diffusion mode. Key players such as Panasonic Corporation, Blueair (Unilever), Whirlpool and Samsung are investing in technology and are integrating using artificial intelligence to make indoor spaces comfortable.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Blueair (Unilever)

Whirlpool

SAMSUNG

Dyson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Sharp Home (Sharp Corporation)

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

More valuable Insights on Residential Air Purifier Market

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis of the global residential air purifier market analysing forecast period through 2022 and beyond. This survey reveals the growth of technology in the residential air purifier Market with detailed segmentation as follows: -

By Region:

By Type

In-Duct Residential Air Purifiers



Standalone/Portable Residential Air Purifiers

By Application

Residential Air Purifiers based on Ionic Filters



Residential Air Purifiers based on Activated Carbon



Residential Air Purifiers based on HEPA



Residential Air Purifiers based on Other Applications

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania

MEA

Key Questions covered in the Residential Air Purifier Market Report

What is the global Residential Air Purifier Market scenario?

How far is the global demand expected to reach over the forecasted period?

What was the last 5-year CAGR for the demand in the demand in the Residential Air Purifier Market?

Who are the prominent players in the global Residential Air Purifier Market?

Which is the most leading region in the Residential Air Purifier Market?

