Agricultural Tractor Market in North America - 77% of Growth to Originate from the US| Introduction of Driverless Agricultural Tractors to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 77% of the growth will originate from the US for the agricultural tractor market in North America. The US is the key market for the agricultural tractor market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The high level of farming activities in 2021 will facilitate the agricultural tractor market growth in the US over the forecast period. The agricultural tractor market in North America size is expected to increase by 25.98 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.43%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.
For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download FREE Sample Report in minutes!
The agricultural tractor market in North America covers the following areas:
- Agricultural Tractor Market In North America Sizing
- Agricultural Tractor Market In North America Forecast
- Agricultural Tractor Market In North America Analysis
Agricultural Tractor Market in North America - Drivers & Challenges
The introduction of driverless agricultural tractors is one of the key drivers supporting the agricultural tractor market growth in North America. The global population has seen rapid growth, accompanied by greater environmental awareness, and therefore farmers must produce more food more sustainably with the same amount of land. Ultimately, autonomous technology will make a difference in the years to come. The factors that will drive the adoption of autonomous tractors are freeing up skilled labor, which can be redeployed, 24/7 working capability, advanced obstacle detection, and others. Such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
However, the availability of agricultural tractors on a rental basis is hindering the agricultural tractor market growth in North America. Renting agricultural equipment is a global trend based on the needs of the farmers. The purchase of high-cost machinery is not an option for small-scale farmers who use tractors for a period of three to six months. This is because the average time a tractor is used on the field is 120 days per year. Therefore, it is much more feasible for a small-scale farmer to rent the equipment instead of purchasing it. As more farmers opt for agricultural tractors on a rental basis, it curtails the growth prospects of new units of agricultural tractors.
For more information on drivers, challenges & trends -Download a free sample now!
Agricultural Tractor Market in North America - Segmentation & Revenue Generating Segment
The agricultural tractor market in North America analysis includes segmentation by engine capacity (low power, mid-power, and high power) and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico).
The agricultural tractor market share growth in North America by the low power segment will be significant for revenue generation. On average, a low-power agricultural tractor with 24 hp consumes about one liter of fuel per hour. This is opposed to 14 liters of fuel consumption in tractors with 150 hp. This efficiency attracts various small and mid-sized farmers to purchase low-power agricultural tractors. Thus, the popularity of low-hp agricultural tractors has increased over the years and is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a free sample now!
Companies Mentioned
The agricultural tractor market in North America is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- AGCO Corp.
- CLAAS KGaA mbH
- CNH Industrial NV
- Deere and Co.
- Escorts Ltd.
- Kubota Corp.
- Kverneland AS
- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
- SDF SpA
- Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
Related Reports:
Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market in US -The agricultural irrigation machinery market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 881.82 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.97%. Download a free sample now!
Tractor Engines Market -The tractor engines market share is expected to increase by 832.77 thousand units from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77%. Download a free sample now!
Agricultural Tractor Market In North America Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.43%
Market growth 2022-2026
25.98 thousand units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.59
Regional analysis
US, Canada, and Mexico
Performing market contribution
US at 77%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, and Mexico
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AGCO Corp., CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Escorts Ltd., Kubota Corp., Kverneland AS, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., SDF SpA, and Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Engine capacity
- Market segments
- Comparison by Engine capacity
- Low power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Mid power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- High power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Engine capacity
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AGCO Corp.
- CLAAS KGaA mbH
- CNH Industrial NV
- Deere and Co.
- Escorts Ltd.
- Kubota Corp.
- Kverneland AS
- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
- SDF SpA
- Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.