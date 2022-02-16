Customer Onboarding Leader GuideCX Listed Among G2's 2022 Best Software Awards for Project Management

DRAPER, Utah, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GuideCX®, the premier client onboarding software for business professionals, today announced it has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards, placing 11th on the Project Management list out of 50 contenders. As the world's top B2B software and services review website, G2 serves as the definitive guide for more than 60 million software buyers each year.

This marks the first time that GuideCX has appeared on one of G2's Best Software lists, which rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. The designation comes on the heels of the company's recent announcement of its $25 million Series B funding round, which accelerates its solution for customers to engage both their internal and external teams during implementation and onboarding. The continued momentum will help GuideCX reach its goal to double the size of its Utah-headquartered team this year.

"GuideCX was created to challenge onboarding, which has been a trouble spot for companies for years and often the source of churn and lack of retention for their customers," said Peter Ord, founder and CEO of GuideCX. "The G2 audience has been nothing but receptive of our product. It's because of their honest and thorough reviews that we have been able to grow and push past our limits. We are honored to be named to the Best Software Awards this year."

"As we continue to accelerate rapid growth, our online marketplace boasts 100,000+ software and services companies in 2,000+ categories and over 1.5 million trusted user reviews. Simply put, G2 is where you go for software," said Godard Abel, cofounder and CEO of G2. "Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they've earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence."

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of satisfaction and market presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2's Software Sellers or Software Products "Best Of" lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2's methodology. For further information about GuideCX, visit GuideCX.com.

ABOUT G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend and grow their business, including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit g2.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT GUIDECX

GuideCX® is a client onboarding and project management platform that keeps your clients at the center of every project by providing complete visibility into the work. Invite everyone to the project – internal resources, customer teams and third-party vendors. Guide each step and stay on track with automated tasks, reminders and updates. Engage teams by enabling them to interact with the project in the way they prefer. They can complete tasks, view status, send updates, make notes and more – through the portal, the mobile app or email. GuideCX helps you deliver projects faster with fewer issues and accelerate time to value for your customers. For more information, visit GuideCX.com.



