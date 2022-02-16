20% of Uninsured Americans Are Skipping COVID-19 Tests Due to Affordability Concerns, According to ValuePenguin

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 testing has become an essential part of life - especially for Americans who have jobs that require routine testing or Americans who have preexisting health conditions. But affordability concerns are driving 13% of Americans to skip COVID-19 tests, according to a new survey from ValuePenguin.com by LendingTree. That number is significantly higher when you factor in Americans who don't have health insurance
Key Findings:
- 20% of Americans without health insurance are skipping COVID-19 tests citing affordability
- 9% of Americans without health insurance say they skipped multiple COVID-19 tests.
- 40% of Americans faced barriers to getting tested from:
- At-home test shortages (18%),
- Long lines at testing centers (16%)
- Difficulty getting an appointment (16%).
- 23% of COVID-19 test-takers had out-of-pocket expenses related to COVID-19 testing
- On average, those with out-of-pocket costs spent $120 on COVID tests.
- Millennial ($142) and Gen Z Americans ($125) spent the most.
"Under federal law, insurers must cover the costs of COVID-19 tests - but you can get charged in some situations - like if your test provider sent your sample to a lab that's outside your insurer's coverage network" according to ValuePenguin.com healthcare expert Robin Townsend. She adds, "If you think you've been charged unfairly, talk to your healthcare provider. Our survey found that half of those who negotiated COVID-19 testing charges were able to get them removed."
To view the full survey report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/covid-19-testing-survey
About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree TREE, is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.
Media Contact:
Divya Sangam (Ms.)
Divya@LendingTreeNews.com
SOURCE ValuePenguin.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.