Maxim Healthcare Group Separates to Form Two Companies

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Healthcare Group, a national provider of home health care, staffing and workforce solutions, today announced it has separated its two business units into independently operated companies – Maxim Healthcare Services and Maxim Healthcare Staffing – and will retire the umbrella Maxim Healthcare Group brand. The move allows each to build on existing growth, expand services and better serve its health care customers.
The change, which became effective in early January, provides an enhanced infrastructure within each company to meet the country's evolving health care needs. Bill Butz, longstanding Maxim leader, will serve as President of the staffing company Maxim Healthcare Staffing, while Jarrod DePriest, former Senior Vice President of Operations, has been appointed President of Maxim Healthcare Services, a home health provider.
Maxim was founded more than 30 years ago in response to a national nursing shortage and continues to work diligently to solve staffing challenges for patients and customers. Throughout, its mission remained to deliver quality compassionate care in the home and fill critical staffing needs.
"Rapid changes in health care are challenging our industry to seek new, better ways to deliver care," said Butz. "Separating our business units into independently operated companies is an important milestone in our company's growth, allowing each to strengthen with the focus and scale necessary to fuel innovation for our patients, customers and health care professionals."
Maxim Healthcare Staffing provides health care staffing and workforce solutions for hospitals, schools, government programs, correction facilities and managed care organizations. The company is passionate about connecting people to the work that matters, while also filling critical staffing needs so that patients don't go without care.
Maxim Healthcare Services delivers patient care through private duty nursing, at-home behavioral health care and personal caregiving services. While the company specializes in caring for medically-fragile pediatric patients, it is expanding its focus on Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy and companion care services, as well as launching technology to enable its nurses to document notes electronically.
DePriest, a 24-year company veteran, states, "Our nurses and caregivers enhance the quality of life within our communities each and every day. We strive to set the standard for delivery of home and community-based services, and are thrilled about our ability to expand our services to even more individuals who need care. "
About Maxim Healthcare Services and Maxim Healthcare Staffing
Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Maxim Healthcare was founded in 1988 in response to a national nursing shortage.
Maxim Healthcare Services provides home health care, companion and behavioral care and is dedicated to serving communities across the country with compassionate care and clinical excellence. For more information, visit www.maximhealthcare.com.
Maxim Healthcare Staffing provides health care staffing and workforce solutions to customers, and provides meaningful career opportunities for medical professionals nationwide. For more information, visit www.maximstaffing.com.
CONTACT: Laura Elkins, laura@lovell.com
SOURCE Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.
