Contract negotiations begin for 4,200 Bell clerical workers in Ontario, Quebec

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Unifor members at Bell Canada opened negotiations with a united front and a demand to protect good jobs in the telecommunications industry.
"Our message in this year's negotiations is simple. Telecommunications is a vital part of Canada's economy, and Bell has a responsibility to deliver not only well paid, good jobs but also to maintain domestic capacity in this sector," said Chris MacDonald, Unifor Assistant to the National President.
Members are seeking improvements to their wages and a stop to Bell's concerted strategy of job erosion through processes like offshoring and contracting out. Clerical workers also are prioritizing mental health supports and prevention of workplace stress in this round of negotiations.
"We're ready to achieve some major gains in these negotiations, with Bell posting record profits, and with a membership that demonstrated in the previous round of negotiations just what it looks like to be united and bold in their mobilisations," said Renaud Gagné, Unifor Quebec Director.
Negotiations began with the union and the employer exchanging proposals on Tuesday, February 15. Talks are currently scheduled to continue next week, and typically take several weeks to conclude.
The previous collective agreement expired on November 30, 2021.
Bargaining will commence in the coming weeks for more than 15,000 members including Atlantic and Clerical workers as well as our fellow members at BTS.
Bell clerical workers are represented in Quebec by Unifor Locals 6000, 6001, 6002 and 6003, and in Ontario by Unifor Locals 6004, 6005, 6006, 6007, 6008 and 37. All locals are represented in the bargaining caucus.
Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.
SOURCE Unifor
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.