Dr. Ran Rubinstein Launches New RF Microneedling Device

NEWBURGH, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Ran Rubinstein launches an exciting new RF microneedling device. Previously, Dr. Rubintein's practice utilized a Secret RF device for aesthetic correction and skin rejuvenation. Dr. Rubinstein successfully helped patients address aging, skin damage, and dermatological health using the Secret RF device. As a pioneer in his field, Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein remains at the forefront of cutting-edge technology breakthroughs. The Genius™ Microneedling device offers intelligent RF delivery with unprecedented precision. Dr. Rubinstein's patients will receive the gold standard with this newly upgraded device.

Unlike Secret RF, the upgraded Genius™ Microneedling device offers live feedback during treatment. Dr. Ran Rubinstein will use real-time feedback to provide a more individualized patient experience. Additionally, this intelligent device utilizes precise coagulation zones and depth. Consistent energy paired with meticulous delivery regenerates collagen and elastin more effectively. Patients can reduce scars, improve skin texture, and minimize wrinkles through this process. The Genius™ Microneedling device is suitable for all skin types, skin colors, and body areas. Each Genius™ Microneedling device features an innovative handpiece, motor, and needle tips. Dr. Rubinstein and his patients will benefit significantly from this device's state-of-the-art, intuitive design.

Dr. Rubinstein, the founder of Laser and Cosmetic Specialists, is a dual board-certified facial plastic and otolaryngology surgeon. Throughout his fifteen years of public and private practice, he has become an expert in the fields of laser, cosmetic, and reconstructive surgery. As an assistant professor with Columbia New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Dr. Rubinstein diligently trains future surgeons.

Dr. Rubinstein is one of the top facial plastic surgeons in New York, providing aesthetic laser and injectable procedure training for physicians throughout the United States. Dr. Rubinstein and his team consistently deliver top-quality care while empowering patients to achieve their goals. Individuals can request information about services or contact Dr. Rubinstein at https://www.yourfacemd.com/contact-us.

"What I find that I enjoy the most about my profession is making a difference in my patients' lives every single day. Patients say that I listen to what their desires are and they would say that I truly care about them." - Ran Y Rubinstein MD

Founded and led by Ran Rubinstein MD, Newburgh's Laser and Cosmetic Surgery Specialists provides unparalleled aesthetic correction and skin rejuvenation services. Dr. Rubinstein delivers unmatched patient care and satisfaction. By upgrading to the gold standard of RF microneedling devices, Dr. Rubinstein sets the bar for non-invasive cosmetic services.

