Compelling evidence has been discovered by an Oregon woman, Deena Lindstedt, that Shakespeare's plays were coauthored by a woman!

TIGARD, Ore., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 400 years have gone by and Shakespeare's true identity has remained a mystery—until now. How and why this happened is revealed in the new historical novel, Lady of the Play by Deena Lindstedt.
Is it possible the Shakespeare plays were co-authored by Elizabeth (Ely) Trentham along with her husband, Edward de Vere, the 17th Earl of Oxford? No one really knows, but author Deena Lindstedt lays out a historical novel that will give the reader both delight plus a new perspective on the topic. Her extensive research keeps the novel historically accurate and in the proper timeline.
Palace intrigue, gossip, and Elizabethan lifestyle are interwoven with a modern story of Cynthia Parsons, a high school history teacher, along with her educated friends, who search for evidence to prove that not only was Ely and Edward collaborators in writing the plays and sonnets, but that Ely was also related to Queen Elizabeth the first. Having found the evidence she seeks, there are those who will use any means to keep her from revealing the truth.
Lady of the Play is published by Wings ePress, in Kindle ($3.99), paper ($18.95) and hardbound ($21.95). ISBN 978-1-61309-511-9 Available through Ingram catalog, Amazon, and wherever books are sold.
Deena Lindstedt is an expert in Shakespeare's England. Her academic paper, Shakespeare, Perhaps a Woman, was delivered to a distinguished audience at the 2011 Shakespeare Authorship Symposium. Through her ten-year research on the Elizabethan Era, she diligently studied the lifestyle of the 1500s and 1600s and now has written a novel to reflect those times. She retired early from Weyerhaeuser in Tacoma, Washington, to pursue her dream of becoming a novelist, went back to college, and graduated at age 70 with a B.A. in English Literature and Writing. Her first book, "Deception Cove" came out in 2010. For anyone who thinks that dreams can't be fulfilled, Deena quotes Theodore Roosevelt, "Believe you can and you're half-way there!"
CONTACT O'CONNOR COMMUNICATIONS INC.
LYNDAO@OCONNORPR.COM
847-615-5462
SOURCE Deena Lindstedt
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.