Global Smart Transportation Markets 2022-2026: Rising New Infrastructure Investment, Introduction of Smart Parking Management Systems, & Increasing Focus to Reduce GHG

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart transportation market by value, by transport mode, by solution, by region, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the smart transportation market.

Smart transportation refers to the use of several advanced technologies that aims to provide innovative services to different modes of transport. Smart transportation also enables users of different transportation modes to be more coordinated, better informed, and make safer use of transportation networks.



Smart transportation is a vertical application of the Internet of Things (IoT), in which information and communication technologies are applied in the field of transport, such as car navigation, security CCTV systems, traffic signal control systems, parking guidance, etc. Smart transportation is considered very crucial for four major purposes, which include safety, environmental friendliness, productivity and efficiency, and better quality of life.



The global smart transportation market has increased significantly during the years 2021-2021 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2022-2026 tremendously. The smart transportation market is expected to increase due to evolving mobility market, rapid urbanization, rising investments in smart cities, increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), favourable government initiatives for developing smart transportation, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high initial capital investment, cyber security threats in smart transportation, etc.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global smart transportation market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global smart transportation market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the smart transportation market are IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, and Accenture are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Smart Transportation: An Overview

2.1.1 Purpose of Smart Transportation

2.1.2 Components of Smart Transportation

2.2 Smart Transportation Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Smart Transportation Segmentation by Solution

2.2.2 Smart Transportation Segmentation by Application

2.2.3 Smart Transportation Segmentation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Smart Transportation Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Smart Transportation Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Smart Transportation Market by Transport Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, and Maritime)

3.1.3 Global Smart Transportation Market by Solution (Traffic Management System, Integrated Supervision System, Parking Management System, and Ticketing Management System)

3.1.4 Global Smart Transportation Market by Region

3.2 Global Smart Transportation Market: Transportation Mode Analysis

3.2.1 Global Roadways Smart Transportation Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Railways Smart Transportation Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Airways Smart Transportation Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Maritime Smart Transportation Market by Value

3.3 Global Smart Transportation Market: Solution Analysis

3.3.1 Global Traffic Management System Smart Transportation Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Integrated Supervision System Smart Transportation Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Parking Management System Smart Transportation Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Ticketing Management System Smart Transportation Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Smart Transportation Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Europe Smart Transportation Market by Value

4.2 North America Smart Transportation Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 North America Smart Transportation Market by Value

4.2.2 North America Smart Transportation Market by Solution (Traffic Management System, Integrated Supervision System, Parking Management System, and Ticketing Management System)

4.2.3 North America Traffic Management System Smart Transportation Market by Value

4.2.4 North America Integrated Supervision System Smart Transportation Market by Value

4.2.5 North America Parking Management System Smart Transportation Market by Value

4.2.6 North America Ticketing Management System Smart Transportation Market by Value

4.2.7 North America Smart Transportation Market by Region (The US and Rest of North America)

4.2.8 The US Smart Transportation Market by Value

4.2.9 Rest of North America Smart Transportation Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Smart Transportation Market: An Analysis

4.4 Middle East and Africa Smart Transportation Market: An Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Transportation

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Transportation



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Evolving Mobility Market

6.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.3 Rising Investments in Smart Cities

6.1.4 Increasing Penetration of Internet of Things (IoT)

6.1.5 Favorable Government Initiatives for Developing Smart Transportation

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Initial Capital Investment

6.2.2 Cyber Security Threats in Smart Transportation

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Rising New Infrastructure Investment (Integration of 5G with AI and Big Data Analytics)

6.3.2 Introduction of Smart Parking Management System

6.3.3 Growing Popularity of Connected Cars

6.3.4 Increasing Focus to Reduce Green House Gas (GHG) Emissions



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Smart Transportation Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expenses



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Business Strategy

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Siemens AG

Accenture

