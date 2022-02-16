Cerebral launches its first partnership with the National Health Service in the U.K. to improve access to quality mental health care for children and young adults

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cerebral Inc., the leading online provider of psychiatric and behavioral therapy services, announced a new partnership with the National Health Service (NHS) in the U.K as the company continues its international expansion.

The collaboration offers digital mental health support to children and young people. It was launched Monday, February 7th, with the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which provides services to the South Staffordshire area of England.

Children and young people experiencing anxiety, depression and other mental health issues are offered online support ranging from personal therapy to gaming livestreams, live chat, and other engaging and fun digital content aimed at supporting children and young people's emotional health and wellbeing.

"This is an exciting initiative and a milestone in our growth, with more of these agreements still to come," foreshadowed Kyle Robertson, CEO of Cerebral Inc. "Our mission is to provide access to long-term, high-quality mental health care for all. Our efforts to help people have generated significant momentum."

Cerebral is uniquely positioned to be the one-stop shop for high-quality mental health care for a wide range of conditions and to provide multiple treatment modalities including medication management, therapy, and digital therapeutics. Clinicians dramatically cut wait times, setting a goal of seeing patients in less than seven days-- over 80% of members can have their initial visit within 3 days of signing up. The company has also expanded services to cover serious mental health illnesses such as bi-polar conditions and substance use disorders in certain states.

Cerebral was founded in January 2020 and has since made significant progress providing online mental health services to over 420,000 members. The company has also taken significant steps to making mental health more affordable through partnerships with insurance providers and employers and now covers more than 90 million lives.

The Midlands partnership was officially launched on Monday, February 7th to mark the start of the U.K.'s Children's Mental Health Week. Children and young people are carefully matched with a therapist based on their preferences, including, for example, cultural or ethnic background; experience with trauma or abuse; or challenges commonly faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. This improves clinical outcomes by building a strong therapeutic alliance from the start.

Tim Hamer, U.K. General Manager for Cerebral, said there are discussions for a broader collaboration with the NHS taking place. "We are passionate about transforming access to high quality mental health care and are looking forward to delivering for South Staffordshire. We are really excited to see where this collaboration leads."

About Cerebral

Cerebral's mission is simple and straightforward: to improve access to affordable, high-quality, long-term mental health care to everyone who needs it. Unlike traditional mental health care, Cerebral is accessible, convenient, affordable, and free of stigma. With several full-service monthly subscription plans to choose from, members receive online access to prescribing providers, behavioral counselors, and talk therapists—all from the comfort of home or anywhere else with an internet connection. Visits are done via video chat, and members can message their care team directly. They'll even receive medications delivered straight to their door (if prescribed). Cerebral was founded and launched in January 2020 by CEO Kyle Robertson. For more information, visit cerebral.com.

Media Contact

Julia Zhu, Cerebral, (415) 573-1183, press@cerebral.com

SOURCE Cerebral