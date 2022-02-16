Silk® Expands Plant-Based Creamers Lineup With NEW Silk Enhanced Almond Creamers and Silk Sweet Oat Latte Creamer

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More Americans are starting their day with plant-based products and thanks to Silk there is a delicious swap for their morning cup of coffee. In fact, plant-based creamer usage grew nearly 35% in 2021 compared to 20201 and Silk, America's No. 1 plant-based creamer brand2, is making it easier than ever to enjoy plant-based creamers with a newly expanded creamer portfolio that now includes Silk Enhanced Almond Creamers and Silk Sweet Oat Latte Creamer.

Protein content is an important factor for 43% of consumers when choosing foods and beverages.3 Whether first thing in the morning or as an afternoon pick-me-up, Silk Enhanced Almond Creamers allow coffee lovers to up their coffee game with 4 grams of protein4 per 4-tablespoon serving (8% DV). Silk Enhanced Almond Creamers are made with almonds and blended with delicious flavor, so every sip is smooth, lusciously creamy and bursting with decadence. Get your morning started right, without even leaving the house! Now available in two flavors:

Vanilla Latte Almond Creamer – Delivers a heaping helping of Vanilla Latte flavor blended with smooth, creamy almondmilk and 4 grams of protein 4 per 4-tablespoon serving (8% DV). As if you needed another reason to love vanilla lattes!

– Delivers a heaping helping of Vanilla Latte flavor blended with smooth, creamy almondmilk and 4 grams of protein per 4-tablespoon serving (8% DV). As if you needed another reason to love vanilla lattes! Salted Caramel Almond Creamer – Packs a flavorful punch of Salted Caramel blended with smooth, creamy almondmilk and vitamin A to help support the immune system, plus 4 grams of protein4 per 4-tablespoon serving (8% DV).

Silk Enhanced Creamers are Non-GMO Project Verified, certified vegan, and free from gluten, cholesterol, carrageenan, and artificial colors and flavors. The creamers are now available at Walmart stores for an MSRP of $4.49/quart. Check out the Silk product locator here to find stores near you.

"More consumers are looking to the 'better-for-you' category for both great taste and convenience in food and beverage options," said Amanda Simerman, senior director of plant-based and organic creamers. "New Silk Enhanced Almond Creamers are a delicious and easy way to add enhanced benefits to your morning brew."

More of an oatmilk aficionado? Say good morning to new Silk Sweet Oat Latte Creamer, which offers rich Sweet Latte taste blended with smooth oatmilk creamer. Add a splash of this lusciously decadent and flavorful plant-based creamer to bring the yum-factor to your morning cup of joe.

Oatmilk goes with coffee like peanut butter and jelly. In fact, Silk Oatmilk creamers are leading the category, growing by nearly 150% in sales in 2021.5 In addition to the new Sweet Oat Latte Creamer, Silk offers other delectable oatmilk creamer flavors, including Oatmeal Cookie Oat Creamer and Vanilla Oat Creamer.

Silk Sweet Oat Latte Creamer is available at grocery stores nationwide for an MSRP of $4.79/quart. Check out the Silk product locator here to find stores near you and follow @Silk on Instagram and @LoveMySilk on Twitter.

About Silk®

Silk was founded on a promise to make the world a healthier place. As a steward of the environment, we believe that plant-based foods are the best way to nourish people and the planet. Today we offer a broad portfolio of great-tasting plant-based options, including soymilk, almondmilk, cashewmilk, coconutmilk, oatmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurt alternatives. Silk's entire plant-based portfolio is verified by the Non-GMO Project, and we also offer Silk almondmilk and Silk soymilk in organic options. Connect with Silk online at Silk.com and @Silk. Since 2009, Silk has been committed to water conservation and restoration. Because we believe that nature shouldn't go thirsty, and neither should you. For more information, visit https://silk.com/about-us/sustainability/.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

