SHOWCASE CINEMAS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF RHODE ISLAND'S FIRST XPLUS LASER PREMIUM LARGE FORMAT AUDITORIUM ON MARCH 3, IN TIME FOR WARNER BROS. 'THE BATMAN'

NORWOOD, Mass., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, today announced the opening date for the new XPlus Laser premium large format auditorium with laser projection at Showcase Cinemas de Lux Warwick on Quaker Lane, a first for the state of Rhode Island. The new XPlus auditorium will officially open on March 3, just in time for the theatrical release of Warner Bros. "The Batman." Tickets are on sale today via showcasecinemas.com.

The new XPlus auditorium offers laser projection, Dolby Atmos™ immersive sound, power recliners and a huge screen, making Showcase Cinema de Lux Warwick on Quaker Lane the most technologically innovative and advanced entertainment destination in Rhode Island. The brand-new XPlus screen is two and a half stories high and wall-to-wall. It is also powered by laser projection, allowing for films like "The Batman" to be presented with brighter, clearer, more vivid images on one of the industry's largest, most immersive screens.

"We are thrilled to unveil the new XPlus Laser premium large format auditorium at our Warwick cinema on Quaker Lane. XPlus is one of the most technologically advanced, incredibly comfortable and larger than life ways to see a movie, so it's fitting that we are introducing it in the state of Rhode Island with the release of 'The Batman'," said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing for Showcase Cinemas. "With XPlus you get everything a modern moviegoer could want – crystal-clear laser projection, Dolby Atmos immersive sound, power recliners with personal trays and a massive screen!"

A movie-going favorite in the US, UK and Brazil, Showcase XPlus Laser is Showcase Cinemas' proprietary large-format auditorium featuring Dolby Atmos™ sound and the most advanced digital projection and screen technology available. XPlus offers a premium cinema experience with immersive sound, crystal clear projection and reserved seating.

Additional updates at Showcase Cinema de Lux Warwick at Quaker Lane continue to be underway, with expected completion this spring. Once complete, guests can expect all-reserved, fully powered recliners and upgraded sound and projection systems in all 15 auditoriums, along with a re-imagined lobby with a brand new concession and hot foods center.

For nearly 40 years, Showcase Cinema de Lux Warwick on Quaker Lane has been the center of the Warwick and greater Providence community. Through the years, the theater has hosted local movie premieres, sponsored the Cumulus Radio High School Team of the Week program and supported numerous local causes and events.

For more information and to purchase movie tickets, visit showcasecinemas.com.

About Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating more than 810 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 22 theater locations in the United States, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, comfort and dining. For more information about Showcase Cinemas please visit our website at www.showcasecinemas.com .

