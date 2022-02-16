National Airlines Awarded IATA's CEIV Certification for Pharmaceuticals Logistics

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Airlines has been awarded the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Pharma certification by IATA. This accreditation formally endorses the company's sustained ability to safely handle high-value, time-sensitive, and temperature-controlled transportation of pharmaceuticals, with the speed and consistency expected by shipper requirements.
The latest certification confirms that National's shipping of pharmaceutical products meets the IATA Temperature Control Regulations and continues to adhere to the international standards and best practices observed in cold chain and pharmaceutical movements over the last three decades. Respective teams in the company have undertaken multi-stage independent audits, employee training, and upgrading of procedures and assessments to validate existing specialized air transport solutions.
This accreditation is indicative of National's coordination in transporting COVID-19 vaccines during the outbreak of the pandemic to different inaccessible regions with the highest levels of efficiency and safety.
"The latest certifications represent the strength of our customized solutions and services, providing more confidence to our customers, freight forwarders, and partners across the supply chain network. We will continue to enhance our premium product verticals offering finer standards of temperature-controlled and time-sensitive cargo transport across the globe", said Christopher Alf, Chairman, National Air Cargo Holdings.
The company joins a class of top global operators with this certification to reaffirm the long-standing experience in moving temperature-controlled and time-sensitive shipments through a worldwide network spanning the Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East, and Africa.
IATA developed the CEIV Pharma program to assist the global air cargo supply chain by establishing a common criteria from existing regulations and standards. National's CEIV Pharma certification is valid through 2025.
About National:
National Airlines is a U.S. FAA-certificated Part 121 air carrier, with a fleet of six B747-400F's, A330-200 and B757-200 which provides global cargo and passenger solutions. National Air Cargo offers international freight forwarding, sea-to-air multi-modal transportation, logistics solutions worldwide and charter services. Established in 1990, the global reach of National is maintained via global operations centers and strategically located offices in the U.S., Middle East, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. For more information, log on to www.GoNational.com.
