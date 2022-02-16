MedHelper Announces Luc Vilandré as Chief Commercial Officer To Drive the Go-To-Market Strategy for North America

POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - MedHelper Inc., a Canadian healthcare technology company that specializes in digitizing care plans, is pleased to announce Luc Vilandré has joined MedHelper as Chief Commercial Officer responsible for driving the go-to-market strategy. Luc will join the management team and will be responsible for overseeing the objectives and implementation of all commercial strategies within the company.

Luc is a dynamic and passionate executive with over 30 years of experience in healthcare solutions, sales management, strategic planning, and contract negotiations. Luc is the former President for TELUS Health and Payment Solutions where he led TELUS through a period of growth and innovation. Luc joined TELUS in 2000 and was appointed Vice President, Business Development for Telus Health in 2007 where he helped kickstart the presence of Telus in health.

"I'm very excited to be joining a dynamic startup with a great vision. Health care is still undergoing a huge digital transformation in Canada and MedHelper is uniquely positioned in the market to provide real value to patients, payers and providers" Stated Luc Vilandre

Terry Fitzpatrick, CEO of MedHelper commented " We are honoured to have Luc on our team. His extensive healthcare technology background and business development skills will help MedHelper strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances, and expand our sales presence. We believe his strong leadership experience will help focus MedHelper during its next phase of commercial development."

About MedHelper

MedHelper is a Montreal based healthcare technology startup that specializes in digitizing care plans to make them more accessible. The company's objective is to improve workflows throughout the healthcare system and generate better health outcomes, addressing a 4.3B $ economic opportunity for Canadian payers and healthcare providers.

