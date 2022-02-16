What Benefits Drivers Can Expect If They Get Usage-Based Insurance?

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents the benefits of usage-based car insurance.
Usage-based insurance, or UBI, uses telematics to gather accurate, real-time data specifically about how the policyholder is driving. With this insurance policy, safe drivers will pay less on their monthly premiums. Usage-based insurance works by placing a telemetry device inside the vehicle. This device is hooked up to the car's onboard diagnostics port or may work in conjunction with a phone app. To create the driving profile, it captures data from all onboard sensors.
Before getting usage-based insurance, drivers should know more about the following:
- What metrics will affect the driving score? Insurance companies use different metrics to determine the driving score. However, there are a few metrics that most companies tend to use. Time of day is one of them. For insurance providers is important to know if their customers are driving the most during the rush hour or during periods when the roads are not that crowded. The GPS location is also important. This can help determine if the policyholder is driving a busy urban road or are they taking a leisurely drive down a rural road. Sudden changes in speed, like accelerating to a stop can affect the insurance premiums too. Phone usage while behind the wheel it's also an important metric that can increase the premiums. Another metric is mileage. Shorter distances mean less time on the road, which means less liability.
- The advantages of usage-based insurance. The main reason for getting UBI coverage is savings. Drivers can save as much as 30 to 40 percent on their car insurance premiums. Telematics can also provide feedback and real-time warnings in risky situations. They can indicate if the driver is driving too fast, braking too hard, or he is looking at the phone instead of the road. This can help drivers improve their driving habits. Signing up for telematics and UBI is simple. Applicants only need to click a link and provide their information. Many believe telematics is the future of car insurance. It is a future where better drivers are rewarded for better driving habits,
- How UBI will improve car insurance? Real-time risk warnings will become more and more accurate, leading to fewer accidents. With UBI drivers will have a superior claims experience. Thanks to the accurate data gathered by the telematics, the at-fault driver can be determined without a debate. The GPS data that is being sent through telematics apps can help drivers adjust their routes in order to avoid severe weather events. UBI can also help young drivers develop better driving habits.
