Carbon Market: Québec and California Hold 30th Joint Auction of Greenhouse Gas Emission Units Today

QUÉBEC, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - A greenhouse gas emission units auction is being held today. The Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques (MELCC) will hold this auction in conjunction with the California Air Resources Board (CARB).
The joint auction will take place between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET. In total, 58,527,697 emission units for the Current Auction and 7,942,750 emission units for the Advance Auction (2025 vintage) will be put on sale at a minimum price of $25.10 CAD ($19.70 USD). Bidders from Québec and California will be able to submit bids for the purchase of emission units, enabling them to reach their environmental objectives set under their respective greenhouse gas cap-and-trade systems.
Quick fact:
- The results of the auction (the quantity of emission units sold and final prices) and the identities of participating bidders will be posted on February 24, 2022 on the MELCC Web site.
Associated link:
- The February 16, 2022 Joint Auction #30 Notice is available at: www.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/changements/carbone/ventes-encheres/avis-resultats-en.htm.
https://twitter.com/MELCC_Qc
https://www.facebook.com/MELCCQuebec/
SOURCE Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.