Air Senegal and SmartKargo Partner to Deliver Cargo Digital Transformation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Air Senegal and SmartKargo today announced a partnership that will provide a digital transformation that will usher in a new era for the airline's cargo business. The west African-based airline will deploy the SmartKargo solution across all functional areas of its cargo business serving 19 destinations, including New York, Washington, and Paris from its hub at Blaise Diagne International Airport in Dakar, Senegal. Air Senegal is the flag carrier of the Republic of Senegal and the first African-based carrier to adopt the innovative SmartKargo technology.

The new platform will allow Air Senegal to digitally transform its Cargo business and successfully meet the future with robust Cargo management solution capabilities and advanced technologies such as real-time information, business intelligence, and machine learning. The solution will interface seamlessly with the airline's other systems and third-party providers via APIs -- for fast integration and deployment.

Enhanced capabilities include 100% paperless e-AWBs; ease of booking; modern and flexible technology; single screen data entries; user-configurable Business Intelligence (BI) and reporting; powerful pricing and rate making, and real-time capacity management. This means that Air Senegal will be able to deliver fast, highly-reliable, and highly-predictable air cargo shipments to support their growth.

Mr. Ibrahima Kane, CEO at Air Senegal said: "The advanced SmartKargo platform will enable us to build and develop a new, modern and robust air cargo business. The fully digital solution is the best technology available and will propel Air Senegal forward by allowing us to grow our cargo business to its full potential."

Mr. Sydney Silveira, Manager Cargo Development at Air Senegal said: "Our mission is to ensure that we build a successful Air Cargo Services Airline that will operate in the whole of Africa and a company that will grow to be listed amongst the top Cargo Preferred Airlines from Senegal to connect to the world. SmartKargo technology and leading-edge processes are being adopted by airlines of all sizes throughout the world. The platform provides a robust set of local and international features needed for the streamlined operation of a fully digital air cargo and logistics business".

Olivier Houri, CRO of QuantumID Technologies Inc. said: "Air Senegal's adoption of our advanced technology will provide a comprehensive solution to meet their objectives for the digital transformation of the commercial, operational and financial aspects of their air cargo business."

About Air Senegal

Founded in 2016, Air Senegal started operations in 2018, the company aims to become the leader of air transport in West Africa relying on its main hub at Blaise Diagne International Airport in Dakar to connect Europe, the United States, and West Africa.

Our mission is to serve domestic, regional, and intercontinental routes in order to contribute to the growth of African civil aviation. Air Senegal is a dynamic company impregnated with the Senegalese culture and the TERANGA SPIRIT. Our main priorities are safety, reliability, and quality of service.

Air Senegal currently operates a fleet of nine aircraft: two Airbus A330-900Neo, two Airbus A321, two Airbus A319, two ATR 72-600 and one Airbus A220-300 (soon to be in service) through a network of 21 destinations which are Cap Skirring, Ziguinchor, Banjul, Praia, Freetown, Bamako, Bissau, Conakry, Nouakchott, Abidjan, Cotonou, Douala, Libreville, Casablanca, Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Barcelona, Milan, New-York and Washington

About SmartKargo

SmartKargo delivers advanced digital technology to facilitate the efficient digital transformation of an airline's cargo business. With deep expertise in air cargo, technology, and e-commerce, SmartKargo empowers airlines to open new revenue streams through the digital transformation of their air cargo business units, as recently featured in Forbes.

The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (in what The New York Times called "the most innovative square mile on the planet"), with key offices in India, the Philippines, Brazil, and Canada. Learn more at smartkargo.com.

