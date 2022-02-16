Architect.io Closes $5M Seed Round to Power Developer Adoption and Engineering Velocity

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Architect.io , the next-generation dependency-aware continuous delivery platform, today announced $5M in seed round funding, led by Next Coast Ventures and including Abstraction Capital, Spike Ventures, angel investors Jean Sini, JJ Fliegelman, Chris Nguyen, and Marc Chenn, and returning investors NextGen Venture Partners and Comcast Ventures. This round of investment brings Architect.io's total funding to $6.5M.

Funds from this round will be used to support two key global growth initiatives, investment in developer relations and other go-to-market functions in the face of accelerating demand, and a significant increase in engineering resources to reach even greater development velocity.

Every company relies on developers to build the software that powers their business, and in turn, these businesses power our lives. Architect.io is making it possible to build applications faster and more securely than ever. The early success of the product proves the desire and need for this product in the market and highlights the potential Architect has to radically revolutionize DevOps, and it's my belief that this founding team has the right expertise to realize that potential.

- Adam Rogers, Partner, Next Coast Ventures

Architect.io's platform empowers developers to create production-grade cloud applications like never before. Their innovative architecture-as-code framework brings dependency management to cloud applications and provides the best of infrastructure-as-code in a language designed for developers. This powerful combination enables developers to create and integrate cloud applications, provision new end-to-end environments, and enrich deployments with best-in-breed cloud security.

Co-founders David Thor and TJ Higgins are long-time friends and colleagues, each with years of experience running cloud software teams. Through their experiences at organizations like Facebook, Confirm.io, Catalent Technologies, and InsightSquared, David and TJ witnessed firsthand the resources and development hours expended by developers engaged in building in-house cloud platforms. Many tools in the market make promises about development velocity gains that are often difficult to validate. With Architect.io, David and TJ committed to developing a product that could make a material and measurable impact on developers' ability to create, release, and secure cloud software.

"There has been a groundswell of innovation across cloud tooling in recent years, but that love has yet to yield an experience suitable for developers to simply create and deploy cloud-native apps and APIs. Architect.io was created with a developer-first mindset to make it as easy as possible for devs to take advantage of best-in-breed cloud architecture without infrastructure getting in the way."

- David Thor, Co-Founder/CEO, Architect.io

"We use Architect every day to streamline every step of our own development process. It allows our engineers to write, test, and release their code - making them entirely self-sufficient. With this round of funding, we're excited to invest in our internal engineering team so we can continue to expand Architect.io's feature set and enable our customers to focus on their business - not architecture."

- TJ Higgins, Co-Founder/CTO, Architect.io

Quotes from other investors

"NextGen is excited to double down on our investment in Architect.io. David and TJ have a big vision for the dependency-aware, continuous delivery platform they are building, and early customer traction is validating this vision. It's my belief that Architect is part of a suite of tools that are becoming essential as organizations seek to manage engineering spend while increasing development velocity. This investment will help grow the team, bolster the platform, and energize our go-to-market efforts."

- Jon Bassett, Managing Partner, NextGen Venture Partners

"For many organizations, navigating the evolving cloud landscape and establishing true continuous delivery remains a complex and intimidating process. With Architect.io, developers can go beyond just continuous delivery and access everything they need to build, test, and release cloud software, reducing that complexity and creating efficiency across engineering teams. Instead of forcing developers to learn infrastructure, their infrastructure learns from them."

- Marc Chenn, angel investor and CEO/Co-Founder, Saltstack

"DevOps and continuous delivery are pain points for nearly every software company on the face of the Earth. I've spent my career building observability tools, and I'm excited to be backing Architect.io as they help developers take action and build better cloud software."

- Chris Nguyen, angel investor and Co-Founder, LogDNA

