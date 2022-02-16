(ISC)² Expands Events Portfolio with the Launch of SECURE Summits

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced its SECURE Summits event series, an initiative focused on continuing the conversation and enabling members and non-members to stay up to date on the most current cybersecurity topics year-round. One-day, in-person events will take place this year in Washington, D.C., London and Singapore. Three additional events will be held virtually throughout 2022.

"Our members value opportunities to meet, learn and collaborate in-person," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)². "With that feedback in mind, we're excited to launch the SECURE Summits, providing the community with exceptional content and insights specific to where they live and work and opportunities to reconnect and learn from one another."

Attendees can expect a wide variety of educational content at each event relevant to their specific region, such as government cybersecurity, Zero-Trust policies, ransomware, cloud security and quantum computing.

Engagements and connections made at events like SECURE Summits play a pertinent role in influencing smarter cyber policies and standards around the world, developing and expanding the cybersecurity community, and inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. The SECURE Summits are open to both (ISC)² members and non-members. Cybersecurity professionals in every stage of their career are encouraged to participate.

The in-person 2022 SECURE Events will take place on the following dates:

March 30 – SECURE Washington, D.C. , at the Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel

– SECURE , at the Renaissance Downtown Hotel April 7 – SECURE London at the BMA House

– SECURE London at the BMA House July 14 – SECURE Singapore at the Shangri-La Singapore

The virtual 2022 SECURE Events will take place on the following dates:

June 15 – SECURE North America

– SECURE North America November 10 – SECURE Asia-Pacific

– SECURE Asia-Pacific December 8 – SECURE UK & Europe

Members can earn CPE credits for their attendance. (ISC)² will announce keynote speakers and full agenda details for the physical events in the coming weeks. For more information on SECURE event series and to register to attend visit: https://www.isc2.org/Events

