Global Gambling Industry Report 2022: New Developments in Regulation, Taxation and Market Performance for Sports Betting, Horseracing, Casino, Bingo, and Lottery

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gambling Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive Global Gambling Report contains information and data on gambling activities in more than 250 jurisdictions.
It is constantly updated with new developments in regulation, taxation and market performance for the sports betting, horseracing, casino, bingo, and lottery sectors.
This report includes the Global Gambling Report, Key Markets Database, Gambling Appendixes and global gambling forecasts.
The Global Gambling Report provides valuable market intelligence for gambling operators, investors, and regulators:
- Strategic Positioning: data and information to help make decisions on investing in reliable, stable markets determined by good regulation and reasonable taxation.
- Competition: are the jurisdictions where you trade saturated? Do other markets offer better opportunities for future success?
- Future potential: what are the countries where the gambling spends per capita is lower than the average? Do those countries offer opportunities for long term growth?
- Tax and regulation: which countries are looking to regulate for the first time? What are the trends in tax mechanisms and regulatory developments?
Alongside the discussion of gambling tax and regulatory issues, hundreds of tables and graphs help show the trends taking place in each market by the gambling sector: betting, casinos, gaming machines, lotteries and bingo.
DATABASES
The report includes several detailed datasheets with a decade's worth of historic gambling revenues (gross gaming yield) by gambling activity and forecasts until 2022.
1. Global gambling forecasts by region and product (2001 - 2022f)
2. Key Markets Database: gambling data for 130+ key jurisdictions (2001 - 2022f) in local currency and US$
3. Global gambling data appendix (2007 - 2017)
Companies Mentioned
- Betfair
- Camelot
- China Sports Lottery
- China Welfare Lottery
- Churchill Downs
- Codere
- Crown Limited
- Galaxy Entertainment
- Genting Malaysia
- GVC Holdings
- Hong Kong Jockey Club
- IGT
- Intralot
- La Francaise Des Jeux
- Las Vegas Sands
- Loto Quebec
- OPAP
- Philweb
- Playtech
- SJM Holdings
- Tabcorp
- Tatts Group
- William Hill
- Wynn Resorts
