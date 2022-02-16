Sacramento Kings Collaborate with Text Messaging Company Glowing, Inc. to Provide Next Generation Fan Experience

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Glowing, Inc. announced a new collaboration with the Sacramento Kings to offer a modern way for fans to communicate with their staff via text messaging before, during and after games and events. Glowing, Inc.'s messaging solution, widely used in some of the most luxurious hospitality brands across the globe, will help the Sacramento Kings take the fan experience to the next level.
"As we continue to strive to provide the best fan experience, the Glowing platform allows us to take our premium service to the next level," said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. "Not only are we able to engage directly with our fans in real-time to share information and answer questions but we can provide 'anticipatory service' to ensure a positive and seamless experience."
The Kings began offering the messaging solution to their premium account holders and have expanded to use it during Road Trips as well as to Groups in attendance. The aspiration is to offer messaging to every fan that enters the arena for any game or event.
"We have always had a keen eye for the stadiums and arenas vertical because those venues do not have a sense as to who is actually in attendance nor the ability to message attendees directly," said Glowing, Inc. CEO Jasen Lew. "As industry leaders in technology innovation, especially that revolves around the fan experience, the Sacramento Kings are a perfect partner to deliver our easy-to-onboard messaging solution. As we closely monitor and adjust to growing fan engagement, we look forward to our continued partnership with the Kings to develop a best-in-class, leading-edge solution for all of their fan needs in our ever-evolving world."
Glowing, Inc. is the leading US-based software company that specializes in AI-enhanced omnichannel guest engagement solutions. For some of the world's leading luxury and well-known brands, Glowing provides an intelligent and unified platform to overcome the complexity of in-the-moment messaging and enhance the guest experience–helping them win guest satisfaction and loyalty. With a slight adjustment, Glowing was able to take their hospitality applicable solution and build on to be conducive to the requirements of stadium and arenas.
To learn more, visit https://www.glowing.io
Media Contact:
Jocelyn Postrado, jocelyn@glowing.io
SOURCE Glowing, Inc.
