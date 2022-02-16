Regrid™ Announce NPO Support Program, Data with Purpose

DETROIT, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regrid — a leading provider of nationwide land parcel data in the United States — today formally announced their nonprofit organization (NPO) and academia support program, "Data with Purpose."
Regrid primarily grew out of civic technology, open data & advocacy communities in Detroit, MI & as a result, they've long supported NPO's, community organizations and academic institutions with solutions that cater to them specifically.
Under the umbrella of Data with Purpose, Regrid is formalizing and doubling-down on its ongoing commitment to public servicers. With this launch, Regrid aims to make the comprehensive land parcel dataset it is known for much more accessible and available to mission-driven nonprofits and public-spirited research projects.
The purpose of this program is to foster good research & valuable projects through data & mapping accessibility. While there is no fixed cost to access data, the program allows nonprofit customers to honestly assess their resources and apply to access data on a 'Pay what you can' (PWYC) basis.
"Mission-driven nonprofits and public-spirited research projects often have a hard time gaining affordable access to critical land and spatial information," said Regrid CEO Jerry Paffendorf. "The Data with Purpose program allows us to meet nonprofits where they are. If you're doing public-spirited nonprofit work that requires great land and spatial data, Regrid should be the resource that you think of and go to first. Data with Purpose is your big front door to a friendly team with the data you need."
With an accumulated roster of non-profit & academic customers from their decade-long commitment to civic and research projects, Regrid calls out to all non-profits, community development projects and research organizations doing meaningful work that requires parcel data and products, to reach out and apply for their Data with Purpose program.
About Regrid:
Regrid is an industry-leading property data and location intelligence company, serving an array of industries that require land parcels and spatial data at scale, including real estate, insurance, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, logistics, and government. Learn more about Regrid and their products at regrid.com
The Regrid team can be reached out at parcels@regrid.com
SOURCE Regrid
