Heilind Electronics Now Offering Molex PowerPlane BusBar Power Connectors

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Molex, is currently stocking a full range of Molex PowerPlane Busbar Power Connectors. The connectors facilitate mating with de facto output blades for typical power supply applications.

Constructed from a high-conductivity copper alloy, the Molex PowerPlane Power Connectors provide superior electrical performance for power distribution applications and are equipped with a float mount design. This feature allows for up to plus/minus 1 mm of potential misalignment, facilitating blind mating.

Dimensionally compatible with competitors' connectors, the Molex PowerPlane Power Connector accommodates drop-in replacement for second-source opportunities. The silver plating offers lower resistance while the low voltage drop affords minimal heat generation. One of the key features of the connector is its multiple independent points of contact, allowing for 40 percent more points of contact than competitive products – ultimately enhancing reliability and performance.

Molex PowerPlane Busbar Power Connectors provide several current rating options and attachment methods while utilizing the same separable interface. The components are applicable in a wide range of power distribution systems including automation, commercial vehicle, energy storage systems and consumer applications.

Visit Heilind's website for more information about Molex's PowerPlane Busbar Power Connectors.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.



Media Contact

Mark Romanowski, Heilind Electronics, 978-988-3307, Mromanowski@heilind.com

Twitter

SOURCE Heilind Electronics