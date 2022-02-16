PwC's Global Mobility Tax and Immigration Services Business to Become Independent Company Named Vialto Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2021, PwC announced the sale of its global mobility tax and immigration services business to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) funds. Upon deal close, which is expected in the second quarter of 2022, the business will become an independent company called Vialto Partners.
Working with colleagues across the globe, the name Vialto Partners was chosen to signify the aspiration to help clients reach new heights in managing their global workforces. Vialto is derived from "via," meaning a path forward, and "alto", signaling altitude. The team paired this name with "Partners" as a tribute to PwC's culture of teamwork.
"A new name is a symbol of a fresh start. It signals a new moment, and our story to come," said Peter Clarke, CEO of PwC Global Mobility Services and future CEO of Vialto Partners. "Vialto Partners is both a nod to where we've come from, and to our commitment to create an organization which is dedicated to serving our clients and supporting our people. One where physical boundaries won't stand in the way of doing better business, and where geographies don't hinder human potential."
Vialto Partners will use their independent structure to invest in an innovative, integrated platform for clients to solve cross-border employment challenges. It will drive the mobility ecosystem forward to create a more connected, integrated and efficient supply chain for the evolving global workforce management.
Vialto Partners will be built on the best of PwC's global mobility tax and immigration services people, expertise, purpose and values. Vialto Partners will pair the resources of a mobility leader with the agility of an independent organization.
SOURCE Vialto Partners
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.