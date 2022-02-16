The Podcast Academy Announces Nominees for Second Annual Awards for Excellence in Audio (The Ambies)

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Podcast Academy, the preeminent professional podcast organization, has announced the nominees for its second annual Awards for Excellence in Audio (The Ambies). The Ambies, which will stream LIVE exclusively on Twitch at 6PM PT/9PM ET, will be co-hosted by Ross Mathews and Nikki Boyer (2021 Podcast of the Year Ambies-winner; Dying for Sex) on March 22 from The Mayan Theater in Los Angeles. This year's Ambies are presented by Wondery with additional support from Audible, Audacy, PRX, Tenderfoot TV, The Hollywood Reporter, Apollo, Loeb & Loeb and IMDb.

The Ambies celebrate excellence in podcasting and elevate awareness and status of podcasts as a unique and personal medium for entertainment, information, storytelling, and expression. The ceremony will highlight 178 nominees across 25 categories with winners selected by every voting member of The Podcast Academy — in addition to a Governor's Award that will be announced at a later date.

Donald Albright, Chairman of the Podcast Academy and President & Co-Founder of Tenderfoot TV stated: "The Podcast Academy is proud to share that it received a 34% increase in submissions compared to its inaugural awards last year. As the medium continues to grow, we have decided to introduce two new categories: Best Indie Podcast and Best Podcast for Kids. The inclusion of these categories is a testament to our mission of supporting independent creators and recognizing areas of our expanding industry. Congratulations to all of our well-deserved nominees."

Nominee Highlights for the 2022 Awards for Excellence in Audio:



The Washington Post's Post Reports earned four nominations, the most for any podcast, while 9/12 (Amazon Music, Pineapple Street Studios, and Wondery), Believe Her (Lemonada & Spiegel & Grau), Billie Was a Black Woman (Paramount Audio & Spoke Media), Have You Heard George's Podcast? (George the Poet for BBC Sounds) garnered three nominations each.

The Podcast Academy introduced two new categories: Best Indie Podcast and Best Podcast for Kids.

There was a 34% increase in submissions year-over-year.

57% of Best Podcast Host nominees are women.

Best Performer in Audio Fiction nominees include Parvesh Cheena and Jessica McKenna (Melon's House Party), Marisa Grant (Date With Daddy), David Harbour (Aftershock), Rosamund Pike (Edith!), Kelly Marie Tran (Passenger List), Rainn Wilson (Radio Rental), and the cast of We Stay Looking ( Terri J. Vaughn , Karrueche Tran, Marsai Martin, Kandi Burruss , Amin Joseph , Desi Banks , Kyla Pratt , Jason Weaver , Kev On Stage , Kway, Karlous Miller , Tristen Winger , Max Greenfield ).

THE AMBIES 2022 FULL LIST OF NOMINEES:

Podcast of The Year (Sponsored by Audacy):

9/12

A Slight Change of Plans

Alligator Candy

Believe Her

Bill Simmons Podcast

Earth Eclipsed

False Idol

Have You Heard George's Podcast?

Hooked

The Imperfection

Best Business Podcast:

An Arm and a Leg

Business Wars

Masters of Scale

Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin

Planet Money

The Indicator from Planet Money

The McKinsey Podcast

Best Comedy Podcast:

Best Friends

How Did This Get Made?

Nosy Neighbors

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Ears Edition

The Sarah Silverman Podcast

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me

Why Won't You Date Me with Nicole Byer

Best Documentary Podcast:

AMERICAN VETERAN: Unforgettable Stories

CBC Podcasts: Life Jolt

Embedded

Fiasco: Benghazi

On Our Watch

Post Reports

Stay Away From Matthew MaGill

Best Entertainment Podcast:

Back Issue

Even the Rich

New Rory & MAL

Song Exploder

The Boys: The Official Podcast

The Friendship Onion

The Plot Thickens

Best Fiction Podcast (Sponsored by Apollo):

Black Box

Orphan Black: The Next Chapter

Princess of South Beach

Tejana

The Miseducation of John Mark

The Zip Code Plays: Los Angeles

Treat

Best History Podcast:

Black Cowboys

Human Resources

Making Gay History — The Podcast | Season 9: "Coming of Age During the AIDS Crisis"

Mogul

Slow Burn: The L.A. Riots

Telling Our Twisted Histories

Throughline

Best Indie Podcast (Sponsored by TenderfootTV):

AFTERSHOCK

An Arm and a Leg

Because I Said So!

Earth Eclipsed

FOR BLOOD OR JUSTICE

Walzon Prime

What Happened in Skinner

Best Interview Podcast:

70 over 70

Billie Was a Black Woman

I WEIGH

Jemele Hill is Unbothered

Profoundly Pointless

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

Best Knowledge, Science or Tech Podcast:

Dope Labs

Music Blocks

Overheard at National Geographic

Road to Resilience

Ted Radio Hour

The Extortion Economy

Twenty Thousand Hertz

Best News Podcast:

60 Minutes

Consider This

Post Reports

Start Here

The Journal

The Times

Up First

Best Original Score and Music Supervision:

Have You Heard George's Podcast?

The Duolingo French Podcast

Operation Midnight Climax

Carcerem

Great Grief

Gravity

9/12

Best Performer in Audio Fiction (Sponsored by Audible):

Aftershock – David Harbour

Date With Daddy – Marisa Grant

Edith! – Rosamund Pike

Melon's House Party – Parvesh Cheena & Jessica McKenna

Passenger List – Kelly Marie Tran

Radio Rental – Rainn Wilson

We Stay Looking – Full Cast Including: Terri J. Vaughn, Karrueche Tran, Marsai Martin, Kandi Burruss, Amin Joseph, Desi Banks, Kyla Pratt, Jason Weaver, Kev On Stage, Kway, Karlous Miller, Tristen Winger, Max Greenfield and more.

Best Personal Growth / Spirituality Podcast:

Great Grief

Life Kit

Making Space with Hoda Kotb

Meditative Story

Money Moves with Toni Tone

SOL Affirmations with Karega with Felicia

The Happiness Lab

Best Podcast for Kids:

African Folktales with Miss Jo Jo

Imagine This

Music Blocks

Nice to Meet You

Operation Ouch! The Podcast of Everything

The Big Fib

The Vivo Songbook

Best Podcast Host:

Crime Show – Emma Courtland

Human Resources – Moya Lothian-McLean

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders – Sam Sanders

Jemele Hill Is Unbothered – Jemele Hill

King of The World: An American Muslim Story – Shahjehan Khan

Revisionist History – Malcolm Gladwell

Why Won't You Date Me with Nicole Byer – Nicole Byer

Best Politics or Opinion Podcast:

Billie Was a Black Woman

Can He Do That?

Pod Save the World

Post Reports

Skullduggery

Stay Tuned with Preet

The Messenger

Best Production and Sound Design (Sponsored by PRX):

Iowa Chapman and the Last Dog

King of The World: An American Muslim Story

Not Past It

The 11th: Time Machine — The Score

The Bering

The Turning: The Sisters Who Left

Twenty Thousand Hertz

Best Reporting:

Stolen: The Search for Jermain

Un(re)solved

The Turning: The Sisters Who Left

544 Days

Believe Her

Post Reports

9/12

Best Scriptwriting, Fiction:

Edith! – Gonzalo Cordova, Travis Helwig

Hit Job – Broadway Video

Soft Voice – James Bloor

The Burned Photo – Nicole Exposito, Jeremy Novick, Kwynn Perry

The Imperfection – Alexander Kemp

The Lamb – Tad Safran

We Stay Looking – Kindsey Young, Chris Sanford, Phylicia Mpasi

Best Scriptwriting, Nonfiction:

Death At the Wing – Brian Steele, Adam Mckay, Raghu Manavalan, Jody Avigan

Have You Heard George's Podcast? – George the Poet

HiberNation – Mallika Rao

Radiotopia Presents: S***hole Country – Afia Kaakyire

Southlake – Antonia Hylton, Mike Hixenbaugh, Frannie Kelley, Reid Cherlin, Julie Shapiro, Michelle Garcia

Storytime with Seth Rogen – Seth Rogen, Richard Parks III, Frida Perez

Throughline – Rund Abdelfatah, Ramtin Arablouei, Julie Caine, Laine Kaplan-Levenson

Best Society and Culture Podcast:

Billie Was a Black Woman

Cheat!

Ear Hustle

Heavyweight

Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Into America

Storytime with Seth Rogen

Best Sports Podcast:

Crushed

False Idol

Goats: On the Bump by Ross Stripling

Spinsters

The Greatness with Kareem Maddox

The Lead

The Long Game

Best True Crime Podcast (Sponsored by The Hollywood Reporter):

Believe Her

Confronting: Columbine

Criminal

Do You Know Mordechai?

Firebug

Over My Dead Body: Fox Lake

Suspect

Best Wellness or Relationships Podcast:

Call Your Grandmother

Lovers and Friends with Shan Boodram

Making Space with Hoda Kotb

My Body, My Podcast

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Really Good Shares

We Can Do Hard Things

NOMINATIONS BREAKDOWN BY PODCAST



544 Days – 1

60 Minutes – 1

70 Over 70 – 1

9/12 – 3

A Slight Change of Plans – 1

African Folktales with Miss Jo Jo – 1

– 1 Aftershock – 2

Alligator Candy – 1

AMERICAN VETERAN: Unforgettable Stories – 1

An Arm and a Leg – 2

Back Issue – 1

Because I Said So! – 1

Believe Her – 3

Best Friends – 1

Bill Simmons Podcast – 1

Billie Was a Black Woman – 3

Black Box – 1

Black Cowboys – 1

Business Wars – 1

Call Your Grandmother – 1

Can He Do That? – 1

Carcerem – 1

CBC Podcasts: Life Jolt – 1

Cheat! – 1

Confronting: Columbine – 1

Consider This – 1

Crime Show – 1

Criminal – 1

Crushed – 1

Date With Daddy – 1

Death At the Wing – 1

Do You Know Mordechai? – 1

Dope Labs – 1

Ear Hustle – 1

Earth Eclipsed – 2

Edith! – 2

Embedded – 1

Even the Rich – 1

False Idol – 2

Fiasco: Benghazi – 1

Firebug – 1

FOR BLOOD OR JUSTICE – 1

Goats: On the Bump by Ross Stripling – 1

– 1 Gravity – 1

Great Grief – 2

Have You Heard George's Podcast? – 3

Heavyweight – 1

HiberNation – 1

Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay – 1

and – 1 Hit Job – 1

Hooked – 1

How Did This Get Made? – 1

Human Resources – 2

I WEIGH – 1

Imagine This – 1

Into America – 1

Iowa Chapman and the Last Dog – 1

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders – 1

– 1 Jemele Hill is Unbothered – 2

King of The World: An American Muslim Story – 2

Life Kit – 1

Lovers and Friends with Shan Boodram – 1

– 1 Making Gay History — The Podcast | Season 9: "Coming of Age During the AIDS Crisis" – 1

Making Space with Hoda Kotb – 2

– 2 Masters of Scale – 1

Meditative Story – 1

Melon's House Party – 1

Mogul – 1

Money Moves with Toni Tone – 1

– 1 Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin – 1

– 1 Music Blocks – 2

My Body, My Podcast – 1

New Rory & MAL – 1

Nice to Meet You – 1

Nosy Neighbors – 1

Not Past It – 1

On Our Watch – 1

On Purpose with Jay Shetty – 1

– 1 Operation Midnight Climax –1

Operation Ouch! The Podcast of Everything – 1

Orphan Black: The Next Chapter – 1

Over My Dead Body: Fox Lake – 1

Overheard at National Geographic – 1

Passenger List – 1

Planet Money – 1

Pod Save the World – 1

Post Reports – 4

Princess of South Beach – 1

Profoundly Pointless – 1

Radio Rental – 1

Radiotopia Presents: S***hole Country – 1

Really Good Shares – 1

Revisionist History – 1

Road to Resilience – 1

Skullduggery – 1

Slow Burn: The L.A. Riots – 1

Soft Voice – 1

SOL Affirmations with Karega with Felicia – 1

Song Exploder – 1

Southlake – 1

Spinsters – 1

Start Here – 1

Stay Away From Matthew MaGill – 1

– 1 Stay Tuned with Preet – 1

Stolen: The Search for Jermain – 1

Storytime with Seth Rogen – 2

– 2 Suspect – 1

Ted Radio Hour – 1

Tejana – 1

Telling Our Twisted Histories – 1

The 11th: Time Machine — The Score – 1

The Bering – 1

The Big Fib – 1

The Boys: The Official Podcast – 1

The Burned Photo – 1

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah : Ears Edition – 1

: Ears Edition – 1 The Duolingo French Podcast – 1

The Extortion Economy – 1

The Friendship Onion – 1

The Greatness with Kareem Maddox – 1

– 1 The Happiness Lab – 1

The Imperfection – 2

The Indicator from Planet Money – 1

The Journal – 1

The Lamb – 1

The Lead – 1

The Long Game – 1

The McKinsey Podcast – 1

The Messenger – 1

The Miseducation of John Mark – 1

– 1 The Plot Thickens – 1

The Problem with Jon Stewart – 1

– 1 The Sarah Silverman Podcast – 1

The Times - 1

The Turning: The Sisters Who Left – 2

The Vivo Songbook – 1

The Zip Code Plays: Los Angeles – 1

– 1 Throughline – 2

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller – 1

– 1 Treat – 1

Twenty Thousand Hertz – 2

Un(re)solved – 1

Up First – 1

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me – 1

Walzon Prime – 1

We Can Do Hard Things – 1

We Stay Looking – 2

What Happened in Skinner

Why Won't You Date Me with Nicole Byer – 2

NOMINATIONS BREAKDOWN BY DISTRIBUTOR

ABC Kids listen – 1

ABC News – 1

ABF Creative – 1

Adonde Media, Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix – 1

Afia Kaakyire and Radiotopia from PRX – 1

Amazon and Top Right Corner – 1

Amazon Music, Pineapple Street Studios, and Wondery – 2

Amazon Studios with At Will Media and Tim Kash – 1

– 1 Antaeus Theatre Company – 1

Apple TV+ Original podcast produced by Busboy Productions – 1

Apple TV+ Original podcast, produced by Campside Media – 1

Awfully Nice, Dreamville Studios – 1

BISS Podcasts – 1

Black Love Inc – 1

Blue Wire Podcasts – 1

Broadway Video – 1

Broccoli Productions – 2

C13Features – 1

Cadence13 – 1

CAFE studios and the Vox Media Podcast Network – 1

Campside Media and Audible Originals – 1

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation – 1

CBS News – 1

Chalk & Blade – 1

Colorado Public Radio – 2

Comedy Central & iHeartRadio – 1

Criminal & Vox Media Podcast Network – 1

Crooked Media – 1

C-Space Media – 1

Defacto Sound – 2

Doha Debates and Foreign Policy – 1

Duolingo – 1

Earwolf – 5

Editaudio – 1

FOR BLOOD OR JUSTICE – 1

FRONTLINE PBS – 1

GBH Educational Foundation – 1

Gen Z Media – 3

George the Poet for BBC Sounds – 3

Gimlet Media, Spotify – 4

Gimlet Media, Spotify, ZSP Media – 1

Gimlet, Spotify, Crooked, A24 – 1

Glass Podcasts – 1

Headspace Studios – 1

Hrishikesh Hirway and Radiotopia from PRX – 1

Hyperobject Industries & Three Uncanny Four – 1

iHeart Media – 2

iHeartRadio – 2

iHeartRadio, Don't Try This at Home LLC – 1

iHeartRadio, Superb Entertainment – 1

Jam Street Media – 1

Joe Godley and Will Manning – 1

– 1 Kast Media – 2

Lemonada & Spiegel & Grau – 3

Los Angeles Times – 1

Making Gay History – 1

Maverick TV / Listen – 1

Mazama Entertainment – 1

McKinsey Global Publishing – 1

MIT Technology Review – 1

More Sauce/Stitcher – 1

More Sauce/Stitcher/SXM – 1

Mount Sinai Health System – 1

Muck Media and National Geographic – 1

National Geographic Partners – 1

NBC News Audio – 4

Nick VinZant – 1

Nomadic Engine – 1

North Carolina Public Radio – 2

NPR – 12

Paramount Audio & Spoke Media – 3

Pineapple Street Studios – 4

Pineapple Street Studios, Amazon Music & Wondery – 1

Prologue Projects – 1

Public Road Productions – 2

Pushkin Industries – 3

QCODE – 1

QCODE and Vertigo Entertainment – 1

QCODE, Crooked Media – 2

Radiotopia – 1

Radiotopia from PRX – 1

Realm – 1

Record Edit Podcast – 1

Religion of Sports / PRX – 3

Reverb Production – 1

Rifelion, LLC – 2

Rococo Punch and iHeartRadio – 2

Shane Salk Productions LLC – 1

Slate – 1

Somethin' Else – 1

Sonoro, MyCultura – 1

Sonoro, Telemundo – 1

Spotify – 2

Team Coco – 2

Tenderfoot TV – 1

Tenderfoot TV, Raedio, HBO – 2

Terre Innue – 1

The Lunar Company – 2

The Ringer, Spotify Studios – 2

The Wall Street Journal and Gimlet Media, a Spotify Studio – 1

The Washington Post – 5

truth.media – 1

Turner Classic Movies – 1

Unbothered Inc. and Spotify – 2

United Talent Agency – 1

USG Audio – 3

WaitWhat – 2

Wolf at the Door – 2

Wonder Media Network – 1

Wondery – 4

Wondery & Campside Media – 1

Wondery & The Athletic – 1

Yahoo News – 1

ABOUT THE PODCAST ACADEMY

Founded in February 2020, The Podcast Academy is a non-profit professional membership organization that celebrates excellence in podcasting and elevates awareness of podcasts as an indispensable medium for entertainment, information, and creative expression. It values individual and organizational creators alike, of all backgrounds and means, and defines achievement through the values of quality, creativity, innovation, inclusion, and impact. The Podcast Academy provides community, professional development, and industry connections through inclusive, dynamic programming. For more information about The Podcast Academy, please visit http://www.thepodcastacademy.com and follow/like/subscribe on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Linkedin.

