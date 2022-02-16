Sulfone Polymers Market to Grow at 5.2% During 2021-2026

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Sulfone Polymers Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Sulfone Polymers Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increase in demand for electrical products, boosting the consumption of sulfone polymers.

Surge in demand for electric vehicles, combined with increased global awareness of GHG emissions.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Sulfone Polymers Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 3 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Product Type (Polyethersulfone, Polysulfone, Polyphenylsulfone, and Others)

(Polyethersulfone, Polysulfone, Polyphenylsulfone, and Others) Sector Type (Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive, Medical & Healthcare, Industrial, Food & Beverage, and Others)

(Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive, Medical & Healthcare, Industrial, Food & Beverage, and Others) Region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Sulfone Polymers Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into polyethersulfone, polysulfone, polyphenylsulfone, and others.

Polysulfone (PSU) polymers led the product sector in 2020, accounting for about 35% share of the market. The segment is expected to maintain its indomitable lead during the during the forecast period as well.

The growth of the segment is driven by its properties such as thermal stability, transparency, durability, rigidity, and chemical resistance.

Furthermore, the overall market will be bolstered by the vast applications of sulfone polymers in the manufacturing of various parts of electronics, automotive, medical devices, and aerospace.

Market Trends by Sector Type

Based on the sector type, the market is segmented into consumer goods, electrical & electronics, aerospace, automotive, medical & healthcare, industrial, food & beverage, and others.

The medical & healthcare segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

As sulfone polymers, such as PES and PPSU, can be sterilized in superheated steam while maintaining their transparency and mechanical properties, they're used to make a variety of medical components and devices, including dialyzer membranes, infusion equipment, sterilizing boxes, instruments, instrument parts, surgical theatre luminaries, re-usable syringes, and secretion bottles. As a result, strong growth in the healthcare sector will boost sales of sulfone polymers over the forecast period.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a significant share of the market for sulfone polymers during the forecast period. The region's growth will be on account of rapid industrialization and urbanization along with growing end-user industries, such as industrial processing, transportation, and electrical & electronics, which will trigger the demand for sulfone polymers market.

Furthermore, China, India, and Japan have robust aerospace and automotive sectors, which will stimulate the sulfone polymer demand in the region. As per the International Energy Agency, China leads the global electric vehicle sales, thus widening the scope for sulfone polymer use in battery and other autobody components.

COVID-19 Impact on the Sulfone Polymers Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed company profiles of below-given players -

Americhem Engineered Compounds

BASF SE

Ovation Polymers. Inc.

RTP Company

SABIC

Shandong Haoran Special Plastic Co., Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

Specialty Polymers USA LLC

LLC Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Youju New Materials Co., Ltd

What deliverables will you get in this report?

- In-depth analysis of the Sulfone Polymers Market.

- Detailed market segmentation.

- Competitive-landscape analysis.

- Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

- Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

- Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

- Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

- Geographical presence of the key players.

