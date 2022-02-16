Metal Fabrication Equipment Market in Germany to Record 4.37% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022| Expansion of the Aviation & Automobile Sectors to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal fabrication equipment market in Germany is set to grow by USD 33.74 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.03% according to the latest research report from Technavio. The metal fabrication equipment market share growth in Germany by the automotive segment will be significant for revenue generation. Germany is by far Europe's most important production and sales market. The country's world-class R&D infrastructure, extensive industrial value chain integration, and highly qualified personnel provide an unrivaled automotive environment on a global scale. It enables businesses to create cutting-edge solutions precisely suited to the mobility demands of the future.

Metal Fabrication Equipment Market - Scope

The metal fabrication equipment market in Germany covers the following areas:

Metal Fabrication Equipment Market - Driver & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the metal fabrication equipment market is the expansion of the aviation and automobile sectors. Germany's machinery and equipment business has the best engineering and technical personnel productivity. In terms of German machinery and equipment firms, employment, corporate income, people productivity, output, and exports, the German economy ranks among the top economies in the world. Continuous technological improvements and expansion in the automotive and aviation industries drive overall market growth. Several governments' implementation of beneficial measures throughout the country is expected to increase demand for machine tools, consequently expanding the metal fabrication equipment market. The trend of manufacturing sectors relocating to emerging nations increases the demand for metal fabrication equipment in the manufacturing industry. Because of rising industrialization, Germany's metal fabrication equipment market is expected to expand at a rapid pace.

However, the shortage of skilled workers will be a major challenge for the metal fabrication equipment market during the forecast period. Germany, Europe's industrial superpower, is now battling to restart its manufacturing sector following the COVID shock. Detlef Scheele, chairman of the Federal Labor Agency, has stated that Germany needs to recruit 400,000 qualified immigrants each year to meet demand in all areas, including industry. According to Scheele, the country will have 150,000 fewer working-age inhabitants this year alone. In addition, the number of foreign nationals residing in Germany climbed by 204,000 last year, the smallest growth in the previous ten years. This is acting as a major challenge for the market in focus and will promote slow growth to the market in focus.

Metal Fabrication Equipment Market in Germany Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the Metal Fabrication Equipment Market in Germany includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Aftermarket and service

Innovation

Metal Fabrication Equipment Market in Germany - Segmentation

Technavio analyzes the Metal Fabrication Equipment Market in Germany by End-user (automotive, aerospace, construction, and others) and Type (machining, cutting, welding, and others). Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The metal fabrication equipment market in Germany is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AMADA Co. Ltd.

Atlas Copco AB

BTD Manufacturing

Bystronic Laser AG

Colfax Corp.

DMG MORI Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Komaspec Mechanical and Electrical Products Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Hypertherm Inc.

Jet Edge Inc.

Mayville Engineering Co. Inc.

Metal Fabrication Equipment Market In Germany Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.03% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 33.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.37 Regional analysis Germany Performing market contribution Germany at 100% Key consumer countries Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMADA Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, BTD Manufacturing, Bystronic Laser AG, Colfax Corp., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Komaspec Mechanical and Electrical Products Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hypertherm Inc., Jet Edge Inc., and Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

