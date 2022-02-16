Global Automotive Camera Market Report 2022-2026 - Government Safety Norms, Growing Popularity of Autonomous Driving, Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Camera Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global automotive camera market by value, by vehicle type, by application, by region, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the global automotive camera market.

Automobiles have made it simple and painless to travel everywhere. As the new world tries to be self-sufficient in all aspects, it has entered the automobile industry.

Despite the fact that early methods for autonomous evaluation by electronic sensor systems in cars exist, today's traffic environment, including traffic and information signs, road markings, and vehicles, is designed for human visual perception. To do this, different shapes, colours, or temporal variations in the signals are used. As a result, utilizing technology like automotive cameras for machine perception of the environment that is similar to the human eye is a good choice.



The automotive camera is an onboard camera that is designed to collect high-resolution video in order to improve visibility and safety for the driver. These cameras are generally used to assist drivers with parking, vehicle performance evaluation, night vision, and evidence gathering.

Furthermore, they contain complicated computer vision algorithms that extract relevant data from taken photographs to assist the driver with a range of objectives, and they play an important role in modern driver assistance systems (ADAS).



The automotive camera market can be divided into two segments: by vehicle type (commercial vehicles camera and passenger vehicles camera), and by application (park assist system camera, lane departure warning system camera, adaptive cruise control system camera, autonomous emergency braking system camera, blind spot detection camera and other automotive cameras).



The global automotive camera market is projected to rise considerably in the next four years i.e. 2022-2026. The global automotive camera market is expected to rise due to increasing demand for electric vehicles, rapid urbanization, a growing young population, an increasing number of road fatalities, government safety norms, and the growing popularity of autonomous driving. The market also faces some challenges like the high cost of implementation and constraints in real-time image processing.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the global automotive camera market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global automotive camera market is fragmented with the presence of many major players. The key players of the market: Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., and Autoliv Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Automotive Camera: An Overview

2.1.1 Automotive Camera Class

2.1.2 Workflow of Automotive Cameras

2.1.3 Types of Imaging Devices and Their Use

2.1.4 Applications of Automotive Camera

2.2 Automotive Camera Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Automotive Camera Segmentation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Automotive Camera Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Automotive Camera Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Automotive Camera Market by Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles)

3.1.3 Global Automotive Camera Market by Application (Park Assist System, Lane Departure Warning System, Adaptive Cruise Control System, Autonomous Emergency Braking System, Blind Spot Detection and Others)

3.1.4 Global Automotive Camera Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia and ROW)

3.2 Global Automotive Camera Market: Vehicle Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Commercial Vehicles Camera Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Passenger Vehicles Camera Market by Value

3.3 Global Automotive Camera Market: Application Analysis

3.3.1 Global Park Assist System Camera Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Lane Departure Warning System Camera Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Adaptive Cruise Control System Camera Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System Camera Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Blind Spot Detection Camera Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Other Automotive Cameras Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Automotive Camera Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Automotive Camera Market by Value

4.2 Europe Automotive Camera Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Automotive Camera Market: An Analysis

4.4 ROW Automotive Camera Market: An Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Camera Market

5.1.2 Post-COVID Scenario



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

6.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.3 Growing Young Population

6.1.4 Increasing Number of Road Fatalities

6.1.5 Government Safety Norms

6.1.6 Growing Popularity of Autonomous Driving

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Cost of Implementation

6.2.2 Constraints in Real-Time Image Processing

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Technological Advancements

6.3.2 Emergence of Lazy Economy

6.3.3 AI Integrated Automotive Cameras



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Automotive Camera Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Automotive Camera Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expenses

7.3 South Korea Automotive Camera Players by Market Share



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

Autoliv Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kb1rvh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets