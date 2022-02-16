Corey Feldman to Headline Whisky A Go-Go on February 22 with Set by DJ AC plus Special Guests

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Famed actor and musician Corey Feldman is set to headline the historic Whisky A Go-Go in West Hollywood on Tuesday, February 22. The night will feature a performance by DJ AC, as well as special guests. This show marks Feldman's first performance with a band in nearly five years.

Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased at the Whiskey-A-Go-Go box office. VIP Meet & Greet tickets are available for $122 and include a photo and autograph opportunity. The one-night-only event will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend.

"I'm super excited to announce my first live performance since before the pandemic began, and my first performance with a band that's been open to the public in almost five years," said Feldman. "2-22-2022 is a special date, so come celebrate and join the fun."

Purchase tickets HERE.

Purchase VIP Meet & Greet HERE

In addition to performing new and classic songs, Feldman will be giving a first look at his upcoming NFT drop in partnership with Cosmic Wire. Those who hold the NFT will have access to the upcoming Corey Feldman metaverse. The upcoming drop is the second collaboration between the two, with the first being a hybrid NFT auction of the prosthetic ear Feldman wore while starring at Teddy Duchamp in the iconic film Stand By Me.

Feldman and Cosmic Wire have collaborated even further with the release of his singles "Feeling Funky" (2021) and "Comeback King" ft. Curtis Young (2022). Both tracks appear on Feldman's Love Left 2: Arm Me With Love which is currently available as part of his historic Love Left 2.1 Box Set which includes four CDs, two DVDs, a hologram, and more.

Fans who attend on 2/22/22 will also hear the world premiere of the all-new remix of "Comeback King" by BLAZAR.

For more information, please visit http://www.coreyfeldman.net.

About Cosmic Wire

Cosmic Wire is an omnichannel development firm that specializes in expanding the value of iconic physical and digital assets using blockchain technologies such as NFTs.

