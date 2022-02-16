No Act Too Small: Five Random Acts of Kindness for Older Adults

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The world can always use a little more kindness, especially during the cold winter months. For many older adults, even the smallest interactions can make a great impact—increasing quality of life and improving an older adult's overall health.

In a recent Home Instead survey, U.S. and Canadian respondents said they found kind acts that required little money or effort to be the most meaningful, with one-fifth of respondents (21%) preferring a visit from a friend or family member. Though most said they hadn't received a greeting card or letter in the past two months, 84% of those who did found the gesture to be "very" meaningful.

"One of the easiest ways to let older adults know they are valued is by simply engaging with them," said Erin Albers, vice president of Social Purpose at Home Instead. "By keeping our aging population at the center of our hearts and minds this winter, we can help build a kinder and more compassionate world."

Random Acts of Kindness Day (Feb. 17) is an opportunity to make an older adult in your life feel seen, heard and loved. Albers suggests the following acts of kindness to connect with older adults near you:

Share a coffee. For many, "let's get coffee" is a simple phrase that means much more than enjoying a cup of joe—it's a chance for meaningful conversation and connection. Consider inviting a senior in your life to spend time with you—virtually or in person—and reconnect.

Lend a hand. During the pandemic, older adults may be isolated without the normal help they receive from family or friends. Give a senior neighbor a hand by offering to finish an outdoor project for them. Tackle the activities that prove to be more difficult for them first: Bring their newspaper or mail to their doorstep, shovel snow or scrape ice off their car.

Give a compliment. Nothing boosts spirits more than a flattering compliment, no matter your age. An encouraging message can help seniors feel special and appreciated. During your next interaction, take a moment to compliment their fashion sense or call out special traits that make them unique.

Write a letter (or two). A letter to an older adult is a simple gesture that bears great meaning. For isolated seniors, it may even be one of the only interactions they've had in a long time. Take things one step further by becoming a pen pal. Skip the stamps by submitting your letter online at readytocare.com/pen-pals.

Pick up the phone. Older adults have vibrant histories and rich lives—when asked to connect, they have plenty to share. Telling stories and connecting on a personal level over the phone can give older adults a sense of connectedness, while giving you incredible insight into their past. Start by asking questions about their childhood and important lessons from their lifetime to go beyond small talk.

With so much going on in the world, it can sometimes feel like one person is incapable of making a difference. But that's not true. Every kind act—no matter how simple—has the power to bring so much joy to our lives, whether we're giving or receiving it.

For more ideas and inspiration to support older adults, visit ReadyToCare.com.

