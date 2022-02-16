Impact Development Partners Launches to Develop Multifamily Assets Across the Southeast

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Impact Development Partners (IDP) launches to develop multifamily and mixed-use assets across the Southeast. A sister company of Impact Development Management (IDM), the firm combines institutional investment, development, and project management expertise with entrepreneurial drive, energy and flexibility.

Through the guidance of seasoned leaders John Akin and Jason Hughes, Impact Development Partners offers a unique opportunity to develop solid communities for residents in high-growth markets while delivering exceptional returns for investors.

John Akin, president and co-founder of the company, is well-known for his extensive contributions to the multifamily development community. Previously executive vice president and chief investment officer of Gables Residential, he directed Gables' investment efforts nationwide, including over $1.3 billion in active development. He served in executive leadership positions for Flournoy Companies, Carter, and Novare Group before that time. John's strategic background directly complements his co-founder Jason's project management and execution expertise.

"I see the launch of Impact Development Partners as the perfect partnership and an opportunity to take the next natural step in my career," said Akin. "When we talk to investors, it's clear that there is a high degree of value placed on a development company with a strong project management execution team behind it. I'm looking forward to taking a hands-on approach. I've known Jason for years and believe that together we can strengthen communities and improve returns for our investors."

"Our overarching mission remains to make a greater IMPACT," said Hughes, president of IDM and co-founder of IDP. "We believe that the launch of Impact Development Partners puts us all in a better position to execute on our mission by increasing our influence on project success and opening the door to make more of a community impact."

The team's experience speaks for itself. Akin and Hughes collectively have overseen more than $15 billion worth of development activity and developed more than 20,000+ multifamily units. From raising capital and sourcing deals to executing development projects, this partnership brings forth a comprehensive viewpoint, translating to high value returns for investors and community residents.

About Impact Development Partners

Founded by John Akin and Jason Hughes to develop assets throughout the Southeastern United States, Impact Development Partners will leverage its sister company's significant project management expertise, Impact Development Management, to execute on its vision. The mission of Impact Development Partners is simple - to make a greater IMPACT. The Atlanta-based development company is focused on ground-up development of multifamily and mixed-use properties in high-growth markets of the Southeast. The firm strives to develop strong communities for its residents while delivering exceptional returns for its investors. Find more information at http://www.impactdevpartners.com.

