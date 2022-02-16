Broadvoice to Officially Roll Out GoContact BPO Offering at Call & Contact Center Expo US, March 16-17, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP Trunking services for businesses, will showcase its new contact center solution for the business process outsourcing (BPO) vertical at the Call & Contact Center Expo US. The new product is offered through Broadvoice's merger with GoContact.

The CCCExpo will be held March 16-17, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Broadvoice, a 2022 Finalist for Best Communications Provider at the Call & Contact Expo, is booking meetings in advance of the show. The Broadvoice team, including senior leadership for Broadvoice and GoContact, will be at Stand 2009.

Broadvoice President Sam Ghahremanpour and CPO George Mitsopoulos are scheduled to attend, as is GoContact CEO Rui Marques.

In addition, Mitsopoulos will host several sessions of a Masterclass "BPOs as of today and tomorrow: The big challenges post-Covid" based on a four-month-long study in partnership with CGI on trends in the BPO space. Advanced registration is required.

"We're excited to introduce GoContact's innovative and powerful cloud-native BPO platform, as well as members of its extraordinary team, to the wider call and contact center community," Mitsopoulos said. "The wealth of complementary resources, expertise, and geographic reach in our combined company have had immediate results, and we look forward to continued growth."

Background

Broadvoice acquired GoContact, an Aveiro, Portugal-based international provider of Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions, in July 2021. GoContact has sales and service operations in Spain, Morocco, Angola, Colombia, and Portugal. Its cloud-native CCaaS platform includes integrated omnichannel and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

The combined company maintains its established brands in their respective regions, operating as Broadvoice throughout North America and GoContact in the EMEA and LATAM regions. All of GoContact's 100 employees joined the Broadvoice team, including more than 200 employees in the U.S. and Canada.

The combination of Broadvoice's and GoContact's technologies, operations and talent give the merged organization distinct competitive advantages, including:

Broadvoice's leadership in the Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) in the U.S.

Go Contact's leadership in the Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) market in Europe , Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM)

, and (EMEA) and (LATAM) UCaaS and CCaaS cross-sales to existing and new customers in each company's respective geographic markets

Strong in-market sales and service footprints across four continents – North America , Europe , Africa and South America

, , and Similar technologies and platforms to enable natural integration of each other's products into customer offerings in the future

Cutting-edge solutions that empower customers to deliver a superior customer experience through embedded CRM, collaboration and helpdesk software-as-a-service platforms

Scalable solutions targeting the large high-growth cloud contact center market.

Award-winning customer experience and operational excellence

About GoContact

GoContact specializes in integrated Contact Center solutions, combining cloud platform as a service (CPaaS) contact center as a service (CCaaS) and artificial intelligence (AI). The company developed its cloud-native voice platform and contact center from the ground up to reduce the technological complexity of managing contact centers, eliminating barriers between people and technology. GoContact has an international presence, operating in Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Angola and Colombia, among others. For more information, visit www.gocontact.com.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

