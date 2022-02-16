VCTI Continues Fast Growth Trajectory as U.S. Seeks to Expand High-Speed Broadband

SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI, the broadband and network technology experts, today announced that it is continuing on its impressive growth path and achieved 82% in customer growth in 2021, 100% customer retention, and over 30% of customers contracted for expanded products and services. The company also reported numerous successes in new innovative services and leadership. The nation's pledge to expand high-speed broadband to schools, homes, and businesses has driven demand for VCTI's innovative broadband network planning products and services.

"I am extremely proud of the extraordinary achievements VCTI made in 2021. Our remarkable team continues to exceed customer expectations in the high-quality services and products we deliver," said Raj Singh, VCTI's CEO. "Over and over, our customers are expanding their engagements with us because of our innovative software and deep skill sets."

As part of this momentum in 2021, VCTI has achieved several major milestones, including:

Exceptional Business Performance: VCTI reports an 82% increase in new customers in 2021 and a 100% customer renewal rate. Additionally, over 30% of VCTI customers contracted for new products and services, demonstrating the value VCTI brings to organizations.

Innovative New Service Offerings: VCTI continues to introduce market-leading services that enable customers to meet their business objectives faster and more cost-effectively.

Broadband Investment Optimization Services to help broadband providers prioritize infrastructure investment opportunities quickly as they expand and upgrade service coverage areas. The Service identifies the viable technology options with economic analysis in targeted areas to help service providers prioritize infrastructure investment and strengthen collaboration with local governments for public/private partnerships.

Escalation of Software Services Practice Continues: Existing customers continue to expand service engagements with the VCTI software services team. Certified delivery teams in Kubernetes are working on microservices and cloud projects in leading technology companies across the globe.

New Executive and Board Member: To support its growth, VCTI's bolstered its management team and advisory board with the strategic appointments of sales veteran Troy Halford as Executive Vice President of Sales and telecom industry veteran Brent Williams to its advisory board.

VCTI Careers

VCTI is currently hiring to support its growth and expects to significantly expand its employee base in 2022. More details on careers at VCTI can be found at https://vcti.io/join-us/

About VCTI

VCTI is a world-class leader in network technology. VCTI provides expert technical resources to help technology companies develop complex networked and cloud products, and software solutions and services to enable broadband service providers to optimize investments for network evolution, simplify operations, and strengthen their path to digital transformation. A trusted partner to the most respected and innovative broadband service providers and technology companies globally, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the U.S. with offices in India. Learn more at www.vcti.io

