Military Airborne Electro-Optics Market is Valued at US$ 3.3 billion in 2027

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm, has launched a report on the Military Airborne Electro-Optics Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Military Airborne Electro-Optics Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increased focus on the development and deployment of stealth aircraft by countries such as China , India , Germany , and France , in the forthcoming years to strengthen their aerial defense capabilities.

, , , and , in the forthcoming years to strengthen their aerial defense capabilities. Rapid increase in military aircraft programs along with the increasing need for surveillance and early warning solutions.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Military Airborne Electro-Optics Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 3 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Aircraft Type (Military Helicopters, Military Aircraft, and Military UAV)

(Military Helicopters, Military Aircraft, and Military UAV) Product Type (Hyperspectral and Multispectral)

(Hyperspectral and Multispectral) Region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Military Airborne Electro-Optics Market Insights

Market Trends by Aircraft Type

The military airborne electro-optics market is segmented based on the aircraft type, product type, and region. On the basis of aircraft type, the market is segmented into military helicopters, military aircraft, and military UAVs.

Among these types, the military aircraft segment held the major market share, followed by military helicopters, and military UAVs. On the other hand, the military UAV segment is expected to witness the fastest market growth during the forecast period due to a large focus of several countries for the production of UAVs.

Also, in recent years, UAVs are largely being equipped with these electro-optic solutions, which help in enabling efficient target identification along with providing wide-area surveillance, even under unfavorable weather and light conditions.

Market Trends by Product Type

Based on the product type, the market is classified into multispectral and hyperspectral electro-optic solutions.

Multispectral electro-optics is expected to remain the dominant as well as the faster-growing market segment during the forecast period. This is because the multispectral systems are of a lower cost and provide effective results for all types of military aircraft.

On the other hand, hyperspectral electro-optic systems are very high in cost and are therefore rarely used in the defense industry.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for military airborne electro-optics during the forecast period. This region is home to several major companies, such as L3 Harris Technologies Ltd., Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation, which makes the region the growth engine of the global market.

Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period, due to the rising military expenditure in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

COVID-19 Impact on the Military Airborne Electro-Optics Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed company profiles of below-given players -

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Thales Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries)

Teledyne FLIR LL

HENSOLDT

What deliverables will you get in this report?

- In-depth analysis of the Military Airborne Electro-Optics Market.

- Detailed market segmentation.

- Competitive-landscape analysis.

- Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

- Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

- Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

- Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

- Geographical presence of the key players.

