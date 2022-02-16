9Round Set to Open New State-of-the-Art Facilities in Indonesia and Vietnam

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 9Round Franchising, LLC, finalized plans for continued development across Asia with two master franchise agreements: one in Indonesia and one in Vietnam. Idham Switriadji, Indonesia's master franchisee, opened the country's first 9Round location in Jakarta in January 2022. Hyun Soo Lee, Vietnam's master franchisee, is set to open the first Vietnamese location in Thao Dien, Ho Chi Minh City in February 2022.

"We are excited to continue expanding our business around the world, with state-of-the-art facilities opening in Indonesia and Vietnam in 2022," said Shannon Hudson, founder and CEO of 9Round. "Based on what we've already seen across this continent, we expect 9Round will be the perfect fit for both countries due to its appeal to customers, small real estate footprint, efficient business model and proven international scalability."

According to Indonesia's master franchise agreement, 9Round intends to open 25 locations across the country over the course of the next seven years. Since opening the Jakarta facility last month, the master franchisee has already received two development inquiries from other regions of the country – Bali and Balikpapan.

"I was looking for a mixed martial arts gym to round out our portfolio and tried several of them," said Idham Switriadji, Indonesia Master Franchisee. "9Round really stood out because of its timing, short workout time and all of the great benefits. Jakarta is home to a variety of commercial ventures and lifestyle businesses, making it an ideal location to introduce such a unique fitness outlet to the community."

As for Vietnam, the last five years have shown an increase in the number of new foreign and Vietnamese franchises entering the Vietnamese market, making it an ideal location for 9Round expansion.

In addition to the 18 countries where 9Round is currently open and operating, the brand has secured agreements for future expansion in four additional countries: Oman, Egypt, South Korea and Panama.

"As we continue to grow the brand's presence, it's only a matter of time before people in all corners of the world can access 9Round to become stronger, both mentally and physically, in just 30 minutes," added Hudson.

For more information about 9Round's franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.9round.com/fitness-franchises or call 480-621-5740.

About 9Round



Founded in 2008 by professional kickboxer Shannon Hudson and his wife, Heather, 9Round is the world's largest kicking boxing franchise both in gyms and online that brings kickboxing fitness training to the average person in a 30-minute, trainer-guided, full-body circuit format. The program is developed around a proprietary and copyrighted system of nine challenging workout stations created by Shannon himself. Since the workouts occur on a continuous circuit throughout the day, there are no scheduled class times. Members utilize 9ROUND PULSE, the brand's wearable heart rate technology, to track effort, heart rate, calories burned and workout time during each 9Round session. In 2020, the brand launched 9RoundNOW, an official app that provides on-demand trainer-led workouts via video instruction by 9Round's team of professional trainers. Today, there are nearly 700 9Round locations open and operating throughout 41 states and in 17 countries including Canada, Costa Rica, Australia, Guatemala, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mexico, Ecuador, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, please visit www.9round.com.

