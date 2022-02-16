OP Retail works with Roxie Market & Deli to implement smarter solution for store inspection

SUZHOU, China, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roxie Market & Deli, the grocery supplier in Silicon Valley, has recently cooperated with the Chinese retail solution provider OP Retail to maintain their premium service quality during the outbreak of the Omicron variant.
"OP Retail store inspection solution is an important part of our business decision," says the manager of Roxie Market & Deli. "OP Retail's solution saves us a lot of time by its standardized, territorial restraint-free solution. The 6 featured inspection modes improve our execution of merchandising programs in different scenarios vastly, creating more awareness and accountability at store level."
The initial application mainly has the following features:
1. Inspect at anytime and anywhere
OP Retails cloud service allows Roxie Market & Deli's supervisors to check the store through real-time streaming, which helps them to identify and keep track of the problems before escalating to liabilities.
2. Set the Standard & Never miss any details
Roxie Market & Deli uses the in-app checklist to regulate store shelves display, promotion, employees attires & service, etc. Anything going wrong will be recorded and sent to the store manager for further rectifiable instructions. Voice intercom can also be conducted to guide the process immediately.
3. Close the loop
After the rectification is completed, the store manager will take photos of the completed changes back to the inspector. The problem will be considered as solved only after the inspector confirms they meet the standard, thus forming a closed loop of the entire incident.
"Through our solution, you can easily find out issues and subsequently ensure each optimization has been conducted correctly. For example, shelves display and staff service quality can be viewed and rectified on time, advertisements can be arranged more reasonably," said Jayson Zhou, CEO of OP Retail. "I am confident that we can help more global brands with our extensive experience."
About OP Retail
OP Retail, as one of China's leading retail technology providers, brings comprehensive solutions for retailers from in-depth customer traffic analysis to products display, store landing, store operation management, etc. Covering almost 60% of the Chinese retail market, OP Retail has helped more than 2,000 well-known brands and 300,000 stores globally. Learn more by visiting www.opretail.com.
Follow OP Retail and get more product information:
Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/OPRetail
Twitter: www.twitter.com/OPRetail
Facebook: www.facebook.com/OPRetailTech/
SOURCE OP Retail
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.